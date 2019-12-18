Coach of the Year: West Jones' Scott Pierson

Pierson led the Mustangs to their second straight South State championship game after taking West Jones to the Class 5A state championship game in 2018. This year's team entered South State undefeated at 13-0 and captured the Leader-Call's Battle for the Belt championship for the second time in three years. In 18 seasons as head coach of West Jones, Pierson has accumulated a 165-55 record and has more than 200 career victories.

Offensive Player of the Year: Taylorsville QB Ty Keyes

Keyes, a junior, continues to blaze a trail through the Mississippi prep passing record books. This season, he completed 213 of 309 passes for 3,721 yards and 41 touchdowns as the Tartars won the Class 2A state championship — their second in three years. For his career, Keyes has thrown for 12,019 yards and 125 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns in his three years at QB.

Defensive Player of the Year: West Jones defensive back Ken Russell

Russell, a sophomore, was a tackling machine for the Mustangs, as he led the team with 116 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also had a team-best four interceptions and caused three fumbles. West Jones had one of the strongest defenses in Region 3-5A and Russell played a key role in that defensive dominance. He still has two years left to play for West Jones.

Offense 

QB: Ty Keyes, Taylorsville

RB: Ty Jones, Bay Springs 

WR: Kanarius Johnson, Laurel

WR: Tajrick Randolph, West Jones

WR: Jabez Griffith, Taylorsville 

TE: Christian Lowery, Northeast Jones

OL: Reid Gavin, South Jones

OL: Michael Brown, Laurel

OL: Zarian McGill, Taylorsville

OL: Creed Broom, West Jones

OL: Sam White, Northeast Jones

Defense

DL: Joi Jones, Northeast Jones

DL: Armondous Cooley, Wayne County

DL: Ashun Pruitt, Laurel

DL: Dontorurean Crosby, West Jones

LB: Khylin Dixon, Laurel

LB: Ken Russell, West Jones

LB: Chanton McCray, Taylorsville 

DB: Rontavious Thomas, Laurel

DB: Jakendis Jones, Northeast Jones

DB: Bakari McCall, Wayne County 

DB: Marcus Ruffin, Bay Springs 

Special Teams

K: Nathan Busby, Wayne County 

P: Alan Follis, West Jones

KR: Cedrick Beavers, Taylorsville 

PR: Tyrone Jones, Laurel 

 

 

