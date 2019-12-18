Coach of the Year: West Jones' Scott Pierson
Pierson led the Mustangs to their second straight South State championship game after taking West Jones to the Class 5A state championship game in 2018. This year's team entered South State undefeated at 13-0 and captured the Leader-Call's Battle for the Belt championship for the second time in three years. In 18 seasons as head coach of West Jones, Pierson has accumulated a 165-55 record and has more than 200 career victories.
Offensive Player of the Year: Taylorsville QB Ty Keyes
Keyes, a junior, continues to blaze a trail through the Mississippi prep passing record books. This season, he completed 213 of 309 passes for 3,721 yards and 41 touchdowns as the Tartars won the Class 2A state championship — their second in three years. For his career, Keyes has thrown for 12,019 yards and 125 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns in his three years at QB.
Defensive Player of the Year: West Jones defensive back Ken Russell
Russell, a sophomore, was a tackling machine for the Mustangs, as he led the team with 116 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also had a team-best four interceptions and caused three fumbles. West Jones had one of the strongest defenses in Region 3-5A and Russell played a key role in that defensive dominance. He still has two years left to play for West Jones.
Offense
QB: Ty Keyes, Taylorsville
RB: Ty Jones, Bay Springs
WR: Kanarius Johnson, Laurel
WR: Tajrick Randolph, West Jones
WR: Jabez Griffith, Taylorsville
TE: Christian Lowery, Northeast Jones
OL: Reid Gavin, South Jones
OL: Michael Brown, Laurel
OL: Zarian McGill, Taylorsville
OL: Creed Broom, West Jones
OL: Sam White, Northeast Jones
Defense
DL: Joi Jones, Northeast Jones
DL: Armondous Cooley, Wayne County
DL: Ashun Pruitt, Laurel
DL: Dontorurean Crosby, West Jones
LB: Khylin Dixon, Laurel
LB: Ken Russell, West Jones
LB: Chanton McCray, Taylorsville
DB: Rontavious Thomas, Laurel
DB: Jakendis Jones, Northeast Jones
DB: Bakari McCall, Wayne County
DB: Marcus Ruffin, Bay Springs
Special Teams
K: Nathan Busby, Wayne County
P: Alan Follis, West Jones
KR: Cedrick Beavers, Taylorsville
PR: Tyrone Jones, Laurel
