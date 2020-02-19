Laurel pair, South Jones girls advance to Round 2 of MHSAA playoffs
Postseason play began this week for MHSAA basketball teams, with local teams still in the fold. After one round of single-elimination competition, only three remain: the Laurel Tornadoes, the Laurel Lady Tornadoes and the South Jones Lady Braves.
The most exciting moment came in the South Jones’ girls game as Lala McGilberry drained a shot at the buzzer to lift the Lady Braves (15-13) to a 33-31 victory over Pearl River Central in Carriere.
South Jones came in as the No. 3 seed after defeating West Jones on Friday. Now the Lady Braves will play at No. 1 seed Jim Hill (11-12) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Friday night’s meeting will be the first between the girls from Jim Hill and South Jones in more than a decade.
The No. 2 seed Lady Tornadoes hosted a first-round match Monday evening against Long Beach and wasted little time securing their spot in the second round. Three LHS players — India Singleton, Zoey Cooley and Manaca Keyes — posted double-digit scoring totals in a 63-24 win over the Lady Bearcats. Cooley finished with 15 points, six steals and three assists while Singleton posted 15 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Laurel (15-15) is scheduled to play No. 1 seed Wayne County (20-5) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The longtime rivals met twice in the regular season and split the two contests, with the Lady War Eagles winning 49-44 in Waynesboro and the Lady Tornadoes winning 54-53 in overtime at Laurel High.
On Tuesday night, Laurel’s boys hosted Picayune. Due to early foul trouble, the second-seeded Tornadoes (17-11) struggled to find the lead and trailed by eight points during the final minutes of the third quarter.
Senior guard Antwan Hatten rose to the occasion, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter and lifting the Tornadoes to a 66-60 win over the Maroon Tide. Hatten finished the game with 35 points, followed by senior Khylin Dixon, who scored 12 points.
Laurel will travel to Wayne County (20-6) on Saturday for a second-round match against the rival War Eagles, the champions of Region 8-5A.
Similarly to the girls. the boys from Laurel and Wayne County split two games in the regular season, with the home team winning both. Wayne County won a 62-61 thriller just before Christmas, and Laurel bounced back in late January with a 49-44 win in the rematch.
Winners of Friday’s and Saturday’s Round 2 games will travel to Pearl River Community College next weekend to compete in the round of eight. The final four teams left in each bracket will compete in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson during the first weekend of March.
