NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts before kick off against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Never in my wildest dreams did I think Jalen Hurts would lead a team to a Super Bowl or be an NFL MVP candidate. If you ever see this Jalen, I am sorry. I was wrong. 

That is a weird mindset for an Alabama fan to have about a former Alabama quarterback. When Hurts took over as the Crimson Tide’s starter in 2016, I was a big fan. He was a freshman phenom who obviously would need to polish up his passing skills, but his ability to create plays with his legs was undeniable. I was enamored with him, as was most of our fan base.

