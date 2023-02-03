Never in my wildest dreams did I think Jalen Hurts would lead a team to a Super Bowl or be an NFL MVP candidate. If you ever see this Jalen, I am sorry. I was wrong.
That is a weird mindset for an Alabama fan to have about a former Alabama quarterback. When Hurts took over as the Crimson Tide’s starter in 2016, I was a big fan. He was a freshman phenom who obviously would need to polish up his passing skills, but his ability to create plays with his legs was undeniable. I was enamored with him, as was most of our fan base.
Alabama fielded the best defense of the Nick Saban era in 2016, but ended up losing to a Deshaun Watson-led Clemson team in the national championship game. Although Hurts was deficient in the passing department, he rushed for a 30-yard score late in the game to put Alabama on top. Watson, being the magician that he is, answered and won the game for Clemson. I couldn’t put that on Hurts, and I was excited to see his progression under center.
Next season rolled around and I saw very little advancement in his ability to read a defense and deliver an accurate football, particularly deep down field. I began to wonder if Hurts was the guy. Then I saw Tua Tagovailoa get some snaps in a blowout against Vanderbilt. There was one particular play when the pocket broke down, but instead of using his athleticism to take off and run, Tagovailoa stayed calm, moved like a 10-year NFL veteran through traffic, and with two linemen draped all over him, delivered a perfectly placed, 50-yard dart for a touchdown. That is when I knew the wrong quarterback was starting for Alabama.
Everyone knows what happened next – Hurts had a pitiful performance in the first half of that year’s national championship game against Georgia and Tagovailoa came in to save the day. I knew then that the job belonged to the Hawaiian and Hurts would never start another game at Alabama.
To his credit, Hurts didn’t run away. He stayed with Alabama during the 2018 season to compete for the starting job. Tagovailoa won it convincingly and Hurts showed true character by never sulking, but being the best teammate he could possibly be. The next year, after graduating from Alabama, he transferred to Oklahoma. I wished him the best of luck, but I was still skeptical of his abilities.
Hurts had a productive 2019 season at Oklahoma. However, he was still a one-read runner. Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s system is so quarterback friendly, Hurts created some draft stock for himself. Once again, I was happy for him … but skeptical.
This was a guy who had a high school level deep ball, couldn’t go through all of his progressions and abandoned the pocket more often than not. How was this guy ever going to be a starter in the NFL?
Hurts has been an absolute star for the Eagles after finding his footing the past two years in the league. The deep-ball accuracy is there now. He no longer stares down receivers and uses his mobility in a more mature, effective way. He will lead his team against the Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII, and there is only one reason he is where he is – hard work.
Hurts had every opportunity to hang his head when he was benched at Alabama. That would have shattered a lot of players. Instead of being down, Hurts continued to be the first person to show up and the last one to leave. It’s a mentality that he has carried with him to the NFL.
The old saying goes that hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard. Everything worth having in life comes down to hard work, and I am proud that a former Alabama quarterback will be playing in the Super Bowl. Hurts is an inspiration and what college football players today, who change teams like they change underwear at the first sign of a problem, should aspire to be like.
Hurts, I am sorry I doubted you.
