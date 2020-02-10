Jones, Phillips, Bayless invited to work out for pro showcase
Some familiar faces to local football fans will be among the players featured at the NFL Combine.
Laurel High product Omar Bayless, South Jones grad Scott Phillips and Wayne County’s Benito Jones made the final list of NFL prospects for the annual combine. The combine is scheduled for March 1-4 in Indianapolis and will be broadcast by the NFL Network.
Bayless, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Arkansas State University graduate, received an invite to the combine following an unforgettable senior season at wide receiver with the Red Wolves.
Bayless led the nation in receiving yards per game, finishing second in total receiving yards and third in touchdown catches. His efforts helped lead ASU to an 8-5 record with a win in the Camellia Bowl.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound target has become one of the most intriguing names on the list, having drawn comparisons to well-known players such as former Saints receiver Marques Colston.
Jones enters the combine as a four-year starting defensive tackle for Ole Miss. The Waynesboro native never missed a game, seeing action in 48 consecutive contests since 2016. Jones began his college career in a big way, receiving Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors. He ended his career strongly as well, receiving second-team All-SEC honors as a senior.
At 6-foot-1 and 321 pounds, Jones is deceptively quick and athletic for his size. Listed as the 11th best defensive tackle in this year’s draft class by WalterFootball.com, Jones is projected to be selected anywhere from around 3 to Round 5.
Phillips, a 5-foot-8, 211-pound running back from Ellisville, paved his way to the combine with stellar performances as both a Jones Bobcat and an Ole Miss Rebel. He led the NJCAA in rushing yards as a sophomore and was listed as a four-star JUCO prospect when he chose to play for Ole Miss in 2018.
Phillips turned heads from Day 1 in Oxford, being selected SEC Offensive Player of the Week for a 204-yard performance in his debut with the team. That season, he finished fifth among SEC running backs in total touchdowns and ninth in rushing yards. Entering his senior year, Phillips made preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award. Known as a physical runner with both quickness and good hands, Phillips has been projected as a potential pick in the third or fourth round.
The list of local talent does not end there. Four players from Ole Miss and seven players from Mississippi State were invited to the combine. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quez Watkins, who chose to forego his junior and senior seasons, will be the sole representative of Southern Miss at the event. Also participating are Raekwon Davis, a Meridian native and senior defensive tackle for Alabama, and Cam Akers, a Clinton native and senior running back for Florida State.
Javon Kinlaw, who starred at South Carolina and was one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the SEC, played junior college football at Jones College.
