Indoors or out, Dawson left indelible mark on WJ athletics
•
Outdoors, Azlyn Dawson is an all-star soccer player who received a scholarship to Gulf Coast Community College
Indoors, she is a stalwart defender for the Class 5A state champion West Jones Lady Mustangs basketball team, and getting ready for her senior season on the track.
Everywhere around West Jones High School, she will be sorely missed after she graduates in May.
“It feels so surreal to win the state championship,” she said after the Lady Mustangs’ 53-31 victory over Callaway in the championship game. “I’m so happy that we were able to win it my senior year. We finally got what we deserved, and that’s to be the state champs!”
Dawson played basketball and soccer through the winter and spring and overcame constant fatigue from the combined hours. She helped the Lady Mustangs’ soccer team to the second round of the playoffs and caught the eyes of Gulf Coast coaches.
“Gulf Coast just seemed like home to me,” Dawson said. “Meeting with the coaches, they're West Jones people. Both head coach Aaron Avila and assistant coach Carly Mauldin are from here, so knowing that made it easy for me to choose them.”
Dawson wasn't eager to be the two-sport athlete that she is, but attributes a lot of her success to being forced to play basketball early in life.
“I got into playing basketball as something to do to keep in shape when I was younger,” Dawson said. “When I first tried out to play high school basketball, it was my mom that wanted me to come out and play more than anything. But the girls here made me feel like I was part of a family and coach (Sharon) Murray always motivated me to achieve greater things, and then I got hurt my junior year.”
Dawson injured a vertebrae in her lower back during her junior year and was sidelined for the next six months.
“I remember training and working out and thinking, ‘can I get a break?’ But after my injury and not being able to be out here killed me. So now I think of every second in both sports as a blessing from God that he healed my back. I regretted that break so much, but I’m also thankful for it.
“God sat me down and made me cherish those moments that I was out playing and feel blessed about the talents he gave me.”
Murray has always respected the work that Dawson put into playing soccer and basketball in the same season, while also preparing for the track.
“I told her early on that it was going to take a very strong-minded athlete to play two sports during the same season,” Murray said. “I just admire her endurance, to juggle all of that and, at the same time, always give her best effort. Her injury showed her that she could overcome anything and face her challenges head-on. It proved how strong she is as a person. She missed all of our summer games and practices and you could tell how badly she wanted to be out there, and that’s one of the things that I will always respect about her was her willingness and wanting to compete.”
Dawson played for the South in the soccer all-star game, which was coached by WJ’s Craig Winship.
“Playing inCoach Winship’s last game and being selected to the all-star team was incredible for me.,” Dawson said. “I remember being in seventh grade and playing in a big game against Hattiesburg and him telling me to mark their best player. That was my first start ever, and he trusted me against their top player. I’ll always thank him for that confidence in me.”
Dawson plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi after her time at MGCCC and hopes to get a degree in physical therapy.
“I have connections there with Coach Mauldin playing there and being an assistant coach before her time at Mississippi Gulf Coast," she said. "I just feel like in every way Gulf Coast is going to be really great for me.”
