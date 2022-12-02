For most of the season, it appeared Bay Springs’ opponents didn’t belong on the same field as the defending Class 1A state champions. Friday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, McEvans (13-2) didn’t look like it belonged on the same field as the Bulldogs either.
Behind a 131-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance from Mississippi State commit Ty Jones, Bay Springs (14-1) blanked McEvans 22-0 to win its second straight 1A state title.
“This is the best group that I have ever had,” Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady said. “All they’ve done is get better and find a way to win. I’ll take these Bulldogs over any group I’ve ever had. I’ve had a lot of great groups, but this is the best team I have ever coached. There is no question – this is the best team to ever be fielded in Jasper County.”
For a full recap of the Bulldogs’ dominant victory, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
