The Taylorsville Tartars will travel to Collins on Friday to take on the Tigers in a rematch of last year’s 2A South State title game. Though both teams have had much different starts to their seasons, the two almost always put on an entertaining show for fans when they meet head-to-head.
The Tartars are widely considered to be the best team in Class 2A at this point of the season, sitting on a 4-0 record with wins over four prominent teams. Junior four-star quarterback Ty Keyes has completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 1,281 yards and 12 TDs.
Six different receivers have triple-digit yard totals, but Keyes’ biggest target has been Jabez Griffith, with 449 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. Running backs Travis Keyes and Jeffery Pittman have combined for 686 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns. As if their offense was not enough, the Tartars’ defense has allowed only 10 points per week to opposing offenses.
The Tigers, on the other hand, are 1-3 on the season with losses to Seminary, Jefferson Davis County and Magee. Senior quarterback and team leader Hershey McLaurin is expected to miss a considerable amount of playing time this season due to a knee injury suffered last Friday. With that being the case, the Tigers will likely lean on their rushing attack, which is powered by three featured backs. Emmanuel Lockhart, Antonio Spencer and Ken’Dariun Magee have combined for 468 rushing yards on 112 carries.
The Tigers’ defense has allowed an average of 25 points per game and is led by senior defensive line duo Quan Jones and Quincy Walker, who have made a combined 43 tackles in four contests.
Taylorsville has won three of its last five games against Collins. The last meeting between the two teams, a 14-12 road win for the Tartars, occurred last December and earned Taylorsville a spot in the 2018 Class 2A state championship.
Other area games Friday night:
• Bay Springs at Pelahatchie
• Salem at Stringer
• Raleigh at Seminary
• Sylva-Bay at Benton
• PCS at Wayne Academy.
Laurel, West Jones and Wayne County have off weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.