Timothy Milling
Missing six starters was no problem for the Northeast Jones Tigers (2-1) as they spanked Perry Central, 26-6, on Thursday night in The Jungle, the same score from the teams’ contest in 2021. Even though they had many injuries, the Tigers fought and proved their resilience.
“I mean, we had five guys coming into this game that were banged up,” Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock said. “After the first quarter, we had to pull our starting fullback Zac Dyess, and all of those guys played both sides of the ball for us. Now, it may not be every play, like Dyess is a backup linebacker, but still if you add up both sides of the ball, that’s 12 veteran players that we didn’t have tonight.”
The story for Northeast Jones all of this past offseason was building depth, and on Thursday night, it let that depth show. With 10:38 left in the first half, Northeast Jones put up the first points of the game when Kaden Padgett hit a 22-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 3-0.
After the Tigers forced the Bulldogs (1-2) to punt, they went right back at it. This time, they made it into the end zone after Jadden Roberts rushed the ball 24 yards to pay dirt. The Tigers went for two and weren’t able to convert, leaving them with a 9-0 lead with 7:17 left in the second quarter.
On the next Bulldog drive, they looked like they were finally putting something together and driving down the field when Devon Hudson picked off a pass with 1:37 left in the second. The Tigers drove the length of the field, and Padgett capped the drive with his second 22-yard field goal of the night to put the Tigers up 12-0 as time expired in the first half.
“Devon (Hudson) had some really good plays tonight,” Braddock said. “The interception wasn’t even the best play he made tonight. He was behind on a pass and was able to run down and knock it away as the receiver was about to catch it, and that was really his best play. But he’s a senior, and it’s his season to step and lead, and he has been able to do that for us so far this season, and we are really happy to see that.”
After a three-and-out by both sides, the Tigers got rolling. They made short work of the defense on their next drive, and Kijuan McMillian finished the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run with 6:14 left in the third quarter. Padgett made the extra point to put the Tigers up 19-0.
“I thought that we moved the ball really well on offense tonight,” Braddock said. “We had the two-minute drill to close out the first half, which is something we don’t do that often, but we do practice it. It was nice to see that work effectively. And we had several other drives that just went our way and was happy to see the way we moved the ball tonight. We have some stuff that we need to clean up, but tonight was a good one.
“Karsen (Lightsey) and Kijuan (McMillian) were filling in for some of our injured seniors tonight, and I thought they both played really well. Both of them are winners. They want to be here, and tonight they stepped their games up for sure.”
Perry Central got on the board when Hudson connected with Daveon Carter on a wide receiver trick pass. A failed two-point conversion left the score 19-6 with 10:12 left in the game.
The Tigers went right back to work, and with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter, Roberts notched his second score of the night, a 5-yard rushing TD. Padgett made the extra point to put the Tigers on top ,26-6.
Northeast Jones is scheduled to travel to South Jones on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a Battle for the Belt matchup.
