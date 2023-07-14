Dickerson selected by Kansas City in 8th round of MLB Draft
Within three months’ time, two former West Jones Mustangs have achieved their lifelong goal of becoming professional athletes. The second occurrence took place Monday evening in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, when the Kansas City Royals selected Laurel native Dustin Dickerson from the University of Southern Miss.
Dickerson, a standout shortstop who helped lead West Jones to its first state championship in program history as a senior in 2019, has had his sights set on reaching the big leagues for as long as he can remember. The son of Philadelphia Phillies assistant coach Bobby Dickerson, who experienced the same joy of being drafted as a 23rd-round pick by the New York Yankees in 1987, said it was surreal to hear his father say, “Welcome to the industry,” after receiving a call from the Royals’ front office on Monday. That said, however, it was a welcome that he’d anticipated hearing for years, having dedicated a large part of his life to someday joining his dad in the MLB ranks.
“There (were) some laughs, but it’s kind of been what I’ve expected of myself since I started playing baseball,” Dickerson said. “For it to finally happen is a dream come true. I can’t thank (my dad) enough. He means the world to me, and he’s taught me everything I know."
Dickerson made the difficult decision to forgo his final year of NCAA eligibility following a memorable 2023 campaign that ended with the Golden Eagles hosting Tennessee in a Super Regional. He started in all but one game in his third and final season with the program, batting .328 with 52 RBIs, 11 home runs and 21 doubles. The First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree sparkled in the postseason, being selected as Most Outstanding Player of the Auburn Regional after batting .364 with four homers and 11 RBIs.
Through 208 games at Southern Miss, Dickerson finished his career with a .311 batting average, 112 RBIs, 60 doubles and a career fielding percentage of .950.
As the 229th overall pick, Dickerson’s slot value is $213,500. He was the third Golden Eagle to be selected in this year’s draft, joining the Minnesota Twins’ fourth-round selection Tanner Hall and the Miami Marlins’ seventh-round selection Justin Storm, both pitchers.
Although it wasn’t easy to part ways with the program, Dickerson came to the conclusion that it was the right time to seize the opportunity. He took to social media Monday to share the news and thank Southern Miss for the role it played in preparing him for the next chapter of his baseball journey.
“Thank you for welcoming a 155-pound 18-year-old kid from Laurel, MS, with big dreams of playing in front of the best fanbase in the country,” Dickerson wrote in his post. “The past four years have flown by, and I wouldn’t change them for the world. You have welcomed my family, friends and me into the family of Southern Miss and I cannot thank you enough. I have been blessed beyond measure to meet some of my best friends and play under the most legendary coach this university has ever had … I am so grateful for the Kansas City Royals for taking a chance on me. None of these opportunities would have been possible without my time here at Southern Miss.
“Hattiesburg will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s not a goodbye; it’s a see you later.”
