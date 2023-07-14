Dickerson selected by Kansas City in 8th round of MLB Draft

Within three months’ time, two former West Jones Mustangs have achieved their lifelong goal of becoming professional athletes. The second occurrence took place Monday evening in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, when the Kansas City Royals selected Laurel native Dustin Dickerson from the University of Southern Miss.

West Jones alum Dustin Dickerson races to third after a hit with two outs during Game 1 of Southern Miss’ Super Regional against Tennessee. (Photo by Brad Crowe)

