Northeast Jones senior baseball players Joey Withers, left, and Tyler Harper signed letters of intent to continue their baseball careers at the next level. Withers signed with Erskine College, a Division II school in Due West, S.C. Harper signed with Mississippi Delta Community College. A centerfielder, Withers batted .274, scored 27 runs and was 18-of-19 on stolen-base attempts. He is the son of Regina and Stacey Withers of Moselle. Harper was a catcher who batted .408 and led the Tigers with 40 hits, six doubles, two home runs and 35 RBIs. He is the son of Kevin and Gayla Harper. Behind them are, from left, NEJ head baseball coach Jeremy Parker, NEJ athletics director Keith Braddock, and NEJ assistant coaches Hunter McKeivier and Bob McCrory.
(Photo submitted)
