Competition got out of hand Tuesday night during a basketball game between Heidelberg and Northeast Jones. An exchange of words between teams led to punches being thrown, resulting in an all-out brawl that spilled into the stands and lasted for roughly four minutes.
The game was ended with 47 seconds remaining on the clock after
the fight spilled into the stands, resulting in the arrest of a fan who participated in the brawl.
Jeremy McMillan, 41, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and simple assault in the aftermath of the altercation. As of now, no others have been arrested, but further investigation is said to be under way.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Heidelberg Police Chief Huey Powe.
“We responded to reports of a conflict that started on the court and escalated to the point where fans got involved. One arrest was made on the scene, and the school provided us with video footage that will be reviewed to determine if further charges will be made.”
Though no decision has been reached by officials, Jasper and Jones County school district officials are complying with the Mississippi High School Athletics Association in its own investigation to determine whether further discipline will be necessary for the student-athletes who were involved in the incident.
The MHSAA handbook states that any student ejected for fighting or “flagrant” unsportsmanlike conduct will be ineligible for a minimum of the equivalent of two regulation contests, plus the fraction of the period in which the participant was ejected (8 quarters in basketball).
“We feel confident that, with the evidence that has been provided to state officials, our students will be absolved of any further punishment,” said an unidentified source in the Jones County School District.
As of now, both teams will continue competing as scheduled. Northeast Jones will host Wayne County on Thursday, and Heidelberg will travel to South Jones for its next game on Tuesday.
