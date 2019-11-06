The South Jones Braves (3-8, 2-4) will travel to Natchez on Friday to take on the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-4) in the final game of their 2019 regular season.
Despite various setbacks, the Braves have fought hard over the last month to finish well in region play, winning two of their last four contests leading up to the season finale. Last week, starting quarterback Chad Locklear and backup quarterback Luke Griffin were both forced out of the game with injuries. Once again wrestling an injury bug, the Braves will experiment with possibilities for the quarterback position, including junior Reeves Crowder who is the only available player to have registered pass attempts for the Braves this season.
On the opposite end of the spectrum from to the Braves, Natchez began the season with a 3-5 record but faltered down the stretch, losing four of its last five games. After falling in a shootout against Ole Brook last week, the Bulldogs return home with pride on their minds, hoping to protect their turf and win their final home game of 2019. The team lives and dies by the playmaking abilities of James Singleton and Desnick Bolden, two dynamic seniors who have combined for 1,937 yards and 17 touchdowns. Singleton, a 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback, has passed for 820 yards, rushed for 444 and scored 14 Natchez touchdowns while committing only one turnover.
The Braves trail 2-4 in a tightly knit all-time series with the Bulldogs, splitting the last four meetings with two wins apiece. In last year’s meeting, Natchez edged out South Jones by just three points in a 27-24 victory at The Reservation.
