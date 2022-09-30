The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels will host No. 7 Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for what should be a thriller on both sides. Ole Miss comes into the contest with the most productive running game in the SEC, while Kentucky has one of the best quarterbacks in the nation – Will Levis.
The Rebels’ three-headed rushing attack has demoralized every opponent that it has faced. Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins have led the backfield, with quarterback Jaxson Dart larger load now that he has been chosen the full-time starter.
Judkins and Evans have combined for 129 carries, 794 rushing yards and nine touchdowns so far this season, while averaging 6 yards per carry. Dart has rushed for 201 yards on 29 attempts for an average of 6.9 yards per carry. On top of his rushing contributions, Dart has passed for 697 yards and five touchdowns.
On defense, the Rebels are coming off of their worst game of the season, allowing 27 points and 457 total yards. The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes’ offense rushed for 262 yards and 195 passing yards on a defense that seemed to go to sleep in the second half.
Kentucky (4-0) is also coming off of a 31-23, hard-fought victory over Northern Illinois (1-3) and allowed 327 yards.
On the season, Levis is 18th in the nation in passing yards and touchdowns with 1,185, and 10 touchdowns. Levis is quickly climbing up draft boards, and this season is just the latest for the senior quarterback after passing for 2,826 yards and 24 TDs in 2021.
The game kicks off today (Saturday) at 11 a.m. and will be shown on ESPN.
Bulldogs locked in for No. 17 Texas A&M
When Mississippi State kicks off against No. 17 Texas A&M today at
3 p.m. on the SEC Network, it'll have been almost a year since the Bulldogs and Aggies last squared off.
MSU went to College Station and stunned what was then the country's 15th-ranked team, 26-22. Key in the win was quarterback Will Rogers' big day, as he completed 46 of his 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.
"You know, he just kind of focused on his job," MSU head coach Mike Leach said. "I mean, he didn't make too much out of it. He just focused on the next play and his job."
Starting with the Texas A&M game, each of MSU's next four opponents are against ranked foes. After the Aggies comes a home contest against Arkansas and road tilts at Kentucky and Alabama. Even one little peek around the corner at a future game could have devastating consequences in the present.
Fortunately, Leach said he believes his bunch has learned the only matter that's important is the matter at hand.
"We kind of talk about the day's practice and that sort of thing," Leach said. "Our schedule, especially what's coming up, it would be pretty tough to look ahead (it) would be monumentally stupid to look ahead to anybody.
"Every game is a separate event and a separate week of preparation and a separate segment of the year and one that needs to be maximized."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.