Will Levis

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (Photo by UKAthletics)

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels will host No. 7 Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for what should be a thriller on both sides. Ole Miss comes into the contest with the most productive running game in the SEC, while Kentucky has one of the best quarterbacks in the nation – Will Levis.

The Rebels’ three-headed rushing attack has demoralized every opponent that it has faced. Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins have led the backfield, with quarterback Jaxson Dart larger load now that he has been chosen the full-time starter. 

