One year after getting beaten in the Class 2A boys’ basketball state championship game, the Bay Springs Bulldogs exacted a bit of revenge with a 54-52 victory over Coahoma County in the state semifinals.
The win over the defending state champion propels the Bulldogs (30-3) into Friday’s state championship game at 3 p.m. against perennial basketball power Ingomar (34-4).
Kevin Grimes scored 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Anthony Wheaton scored 11 points for Bay Springs, which built a 26-20 halftime lead. JaCorrieous Moore chipped in nine points for Bay Springs and Damien Wheaton snagged 12 rebounds.
The Bulldogs extended the lead to 11 at 43-32 going into the fourth quarter, then had to hold off a furious rally by Coahoma (28-3).
CCHS outscored Bay Springs 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Jai’sheldon Yates led Coahoma with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Last season, Bay Springs reached the 2A state title game then fell 62-46 to Coahoma.
In reaching the state final last year, Bay Springs defeated Ingomar, 60-53, in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Sophomore Zach Shugars leads Ingomar with 15 points per game, while junior Clayton Stanford averages 12 points per game.
Bay Springs has not submitted its individual statistics to Maxpreps.
