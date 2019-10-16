Bay Springs (7-1) will be cheering for rival Taylorsville Friday night as the Bulldogs try to stay in line to host a playoff game against Mize.
The Bulldogs (7-1) are currently in second place in Region 5-2A, one game behind both Enterprise and Taylorsville, which play tonight. Enterprise will host Bay Springs on Oct. 25.
Mize won its first four games of the season, but is coming off back-to-back region losses to Enterprise and Puckett. Bay Springs defeated Puckett, 50-0.
Bay Springs loves to run the ball. Quarterback Adrian Cole has attempted 50 passes through eight games.
Freshman phenom Tyrick Jones leads the Bulldogs with 947 yards — a 6.8 yards-per-carry average — and 13 touchdowns. Junior Chase Wilson has rushed for 561 yards and six touchdowns. The Bulldogs are averaging 250 rushing yards per game.
Taylorsville
at Enterprise
First place in Region 5-2A is on the line when Taylorsville (7-1) travels to take on unbeaten Enterprise (7-0).
While Taylorsville features one of the top-rated quarterback prospects in the country, Ty Keyes, the Bulldogs complete fewer than two passes per game.
Enterprise is led by running back Kristian Milsap, who has rushed for 773 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior John Campbell has scored seven touchdowns on the ground and has rushed for 626 yards.
Keyes, a junior, has thrown for a state-best 2,308 yards and has tossed 24 touchdowns, with a bevy of talented wide receivers to throw to. That group is led by Jabez Griffin, who has caught 27 passes for 660 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Tyrese Keyes has caught seven touchdowns, while Arterrious Miller has four TDs and Jalon Clark has three.
The Tartars are averaging about 465 yards in offense per game.
Their only loss came to private-school power Jackson Prep.
Leake County
at Stringer
The Red Devils (3-5, 2-2 Region 4-1A) will look to snap a two-game losing streak at home against Leake Central.
Stringer has lost back-to-back games to Union and Resurrection Catholic.
Leake County (3-6, 1-3) defeated Sacred Heart last Friday. The Gators had lost six straight before that.
Stringer is in a four-way tie for third place in the region standings. The top four teams advance to the state playoffs.
Jefferson Davis County
at Seminary
Seminary is unbeaten at home this season as it hosts a Jefferson Davis County (2-5) team that is not used to a season like this one.
The tradition-rich Jaguars — the combination of Prentiss and Bassfield high schools — has lost three straight, including a 14-point loss to Columbia.
Seminary defeated Tylertown, 46-7, last week. Senior Jordan Barrett leads the offense with 651 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
