From staff reports
Freshman Ty Jones ran for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns and junior Chase Wilson scored a TD and ran for 106 yards in Bay Springs’ 30-6 thumping of Raleigh.
Sophomore Charles Carr also scored a touchdown on a 22-yard fumble return.
Senior quarterback Adrian Cole completed 5 of 11 passes for 95 yards.
Defensively, Eddie Payton and Cornelius Keyes each had a sack, while Marcus Ruffin had an interception.
The Bulldogs (4-0) are scheduled to host Pelahatchie (3-1) on Friday night.
Taylorsville 40,
Seminary 6
The Tartar Express kept rolling along with a thumping of defending Class 3A South State champion Seminary on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 20 of 28 passes for 373 yards and four touchdown passes and no interceptions and the Tartars’ offense racked up 554 yards of total offense against a Seminary team that entered the game with a 3-0 record.
Jeffery Pittman rushed seven times for 71 yards and a touchdown and eighth-grader Coby Craft ran nine times for 53 yards and one touchdown.
Taylorsville (4-0) is scheduled to play at Collins (1-3) on Friday night.
Lumberton 41,
Stringer 7
Lumberton stamped itself as the team to beat in Region 4-1A with a 41-7 victory over Stringer (1-3).
The Panthers’ defense held Stringer to 170 yards of total offense. Freshman Waylon Tullos recovered a fumble for a touchdown for Stringer.
The Red Devils are scheduled to host Salem (1-3) on Friday.
Heidelberg 20,
Newton 0
Heidelberg recorded its second win of the season with a shutout of Newton. Individual statistics were unavailable.
Heidelberg (2-2) is scheduled to host Northeast Lauderdale (1-3) on Friday.
Winston Academy 35,
Sylva-Bay 7
The Saints are still looking for their first win after falling to Winston on Friday night. Individual statistics were unavailable.
Sylva-Bay (0-5) is scheduled to play at Benton Academy (2-3) on Friday.
Wayne Academy 40,
Newton Academy 7
Wayne Academy improved to 2-1 on the season with a big win over Newton Academy.
The Jaguars are scheduled to host Presbyterian Christian (3-1) on Friday night.
