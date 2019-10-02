Two Class 2A heavyweights will collide tonight when Taylorsville (5-1) hosts archrival Bay Springs (5-0) in a crucial Region 5-2A matchup. Kickoff is at 7.
The last meeting between the Bulldogs and Tartars determined who went to Southern Miss to play for the 2A state championship. With both teams performing at a high level early in the year, chances are that tonight’s game may be a preview of another postseason showdown.
The Tartars are coming off a 28-0 road loss to the Jackson Prep Patriots, their first shutout loss since 2004 against the Collins Tigers. Nevertheless, Taylorsville has one of the most potent offenses in the state, with an average of 462 yards and 32 points per game. Four-star quarterback Ty Keyes will be playing with a little extra motivation after breaking his ankle in last year’s playoff game against the Bulldogs, which prevented him from playing in the 2A state title match.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-7 victory over Clarke County (Alabama), proving their defense can be just as effective as their high-powered offense. Bay Springs leads all of 2A in rushing yards, averaging 304 per week. Their rushing attack is led by standout freshman Ty Jones, who has 654 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, along with junior Chase Wilson, who has rushed for 476 yards and four scores. The Bulldogs also lead the region with 16 forced turnovers on defense in their first five games.
The Tartars have won three in a row over the Bulldogs since Keyes became the team’s starter in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.