The Bay Springs Bulldogs won their season-opener in blowout fashion Thursday night, defeating the Stringer Red Devils in the annual Battle for the Bell by a score of 40-0, the sixth straight victory against their Jasper County rivals.
Both teams got off to a slow start, with no points scored by either offense in the first quarter. In the second quarter, however, the Bulldogs got their rushing attack going and never looked back. They reeled off three touchdowns for 20 points before halftime, scored eight in the third quarter, and tacked on two more scores for 12 points in the fourth.
Three of the Bulldogs' six touchdowns were scored on defense and special teams. Juniors Eddie Payton and Cornelius Keyes both recovered Red Devil fumbles and returned them for touchdowns. Senior Marcus Ruffin scored on a 54-yard punt return to add to the Bulldogs' big lead.
The other three touchdowns came from the Bulldogs' physical rushing attack. The running back corps combined for a total of 410 rushing yards on 41 carries with three scores. Freshman Ty Jones had an electric high school debut with 13 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Chase Wilson carried the ball seven times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
This win makes nine consecutive seasons that Bay Springs has kicked off its season with a victory. Next Friday the Bulldogs will play their first road game of the young season against the 3A Forest Bearcats, while Stringer will host Clarkdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.