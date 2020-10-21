We all knew it was coming, just as it did after each of LeBron James’ previous nine trips to the NBA Finals. As sure as the sky is blue, last week after the James-led Lakers capped off their championship season with a 4-2 series victory over the Miami Heat, hoops fans far and wide began rehashing the “GOAT” (Greatest of all time) debate.
The debate even made its way into our office. In his column last Thursday, Josh Beasley championed the case for James having surpassed the great Michael Jordan, in response to our friend and former sports editor Josh “Guru” Nichols’ claim that Jordan’s “GOAT” status remains unquestioned.
As a lifelong fan of the game, there was simply no way I could resist the urge to toss my own hat in the ring on this one. In my humble opinion, Beas and Guru are actually both right — and wrong — in their arguments.
Allow me to explain.
My issue with their takes on this age-old debate has nothing to do with the players they sided with. My issue, rather, is with their misunderstanding of what the “GOAT” actually is. Contrary to popular belief, this title does not belong to just one player, nor will it ever.
Although it can be fun to compare the statistics and accolades of players from different eras, there are simply no realistic means of determining one man’s career to be the absolute greatest. At its root, even the word “greatest” is a subjective term that can’t be proved true or false.
In order to convince me that a singular GOAT exists, first you’d have to establish a criteria that can be used to judge every player equally across the board. This is where the campaigns for MJ and LeBron always fall short.
“But Jordan has more rings than LeBron!” Sure he does. But if rings are all that matter, wouldn’t that make 11-time champion Bill Russell the greatest?
“Jordan was the better scorer!” What about Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer whose signature “skyhook” is often said to be the most unstoppable shot of all time?
Of course, the arguments for LeBron can be debunked just as easily.
“LeBron is a better rebounder than Jordan!” While that may be true, surely you wouldn’t suggest he was better than Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged — AVERAGED — 23 rebounds per game over 15 seasons.
“But it takes more athleticism to compete in today’s league!” Perhaps you should read up on Wilt, the 7-foot-1, 236-pound Goliath of a man who ran the 100-meter dash in less than 11 seconds and launched a shot put 56 feet while competing with the Kansas Jayhawks’ track team. He once beat the great Jim Brown in a race at a party. Brown was upset by the outcome and asked for a do-over. Wilt beat him again.
After retiring from basketball at age 36, Wilt took up volleyball and was later inducted into the Volleyball Hall of Fame. I could go on about this guy, but I think you see the point. He was an absolute freak of an athlete.
For what it’s worth, if I were a coach and had to choose just one player to be the centerpiece of my team, I’d choose Ervin “Magic” Johnson without hesitation. In my opinion, Magic’s versatility, selflessness and natural leadership ability made him the ultimate competitor on the court. But at the end of the day, my opinion is just that — an opinion — and it holds no more or less value than those of Beasley, Guru or the old man down on the corner.
But if my opinion isn’t good enough, how about Michael Jordan’s?
"When I hear it, I cringe a little bit, because it’s a little bit embarrassing, because no one knows,“ Jordan once said when asked if he had separated himself from the greats that came before him. “I never had the chance to, once again, to play against those guys.
“I would love to have played against them, but I never did. And for you to say that I’m better than him, I mean it’s your opinion, it’s their opinion. I accept that as their opinion.”
In summary, my argument is that the GOAT is not one player, rather it is a group of players whose abilities and achievements justify their place in the conversation. Jordan, LeBron, Magic, Bird, Kareem, Wilt and several others fall under that umbrella. Each left his own mark and inspired future generations to continue moving the game forward.
My take on this issue might not be popular, but the truth seldom is. Rather than wasting my time comparing and contrasting, I’ve chosen to appreciate each of the all-time greats equally for the unique roles they play in hoops history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.