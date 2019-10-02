Braves face second straight uphill climb with Mustangs
•
The South Jones Braves (1-5, 0-1) and West Jones Mustangs (5-0, 1-0) will meet for the 55th time Friday night on The Reservation.
The visiting Mustangs will be looking to continue their dominant run and remain undefeated, while the Braves will be hoping to turn things around and collect a second win in front of their home crowd.
The Braves have had a rough ride since Week 2, when they beat Northeast Lauderdale. They are giving up an average of 49 points per game over the last four weeks. The Braves’ offense has averaged 19 points and 224 yards per game this season.
Since stepping in as the starting quarterback, freshman Luke Griffin has completed 50 percent of his passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Tegarrius Roberts and BJ Hawthorne have been the team’s biggest playmakers, combining for 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Hawthorne has also led the team in receiving with 343 yards on 15 receptions — more than 22 yards per catch — and four touchdowns.
The Mustangs, on the other hand, are coming off a 44-7 blowout win over Ole Brook to start region play, advancing to 5-0 for the first time since 2012. Second-year starting quarterback Alan Follis is averaging 156 passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Kentrell Pruitt and Josh McDonald are both averaging 6 yards per carry, combining for 518 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Tajrick Randolph continues to emerge as one of the Pine Belt’s biggest receiving threats with 20 catches for 294 yards and six touchdown receptions.
West Jones’ defense has yet to allow more than 16 points in a game, holding opponents to an average of 10 points per game. Ken Russell and Colin Maggard have led the way with 79 combined tackles and four combined interceptions. The Mustangs’ 15 forced turnovers are the most forced by any team in Region 3-5A.
The Braves and Mustangs have split their last four meetings, but West Jones owns a two-game winning streak coming into Friday’s matchup. A win for West Jones would make its game against Laurel on Oct. 18 a Leader-Call Battle for the Belt championship game, with the winner taking home the title belt.
