Laurel's Bayless picked Player of the Year
•
Arkansas State senior wide receiver Omar Bayless was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, adding yet another accolade to his phenomenal final season with the Red Wolves.
The former Laurel High star and national champion at East Mississippi Community College became just the fourth player in Arkansas State football history to be recognized as Sun Belt Player of the Year, joining former quarterbacks Justice Hansen (2018) and Ryan Aplin (2011-12) and defensive end Ja’Von Rolland-Jones (2016-17). He joins former Florida International wideout T.Y. Hilton, now with the Indianapolis Colts, as the only wide receivers to earn the award.
Bayless completed the regular season as the national leader in receiving yards with a Sun Belt Conference-record 1,473 yards over 12 games. He also posted the most receiving touchdowns in school and Sun Belt history with 16, which is the second-highest total in the nation. He caught 84 passes, which currently stands as the third most ever by a Red Wolves receiver.
The timing of the announcement that Bayless had earned the honor made it even more special for him and those close to him. Conference officials released the news on Wednesday the birthday of Bayless’ late hometown friend and former Laurel teammate Justin Mack, who was shot and killed in Waynesboro in August and who served as an inspiration for the senior’s breakout season. Bayless shared the news on social media with one simple message: “Happy Birthday (Justin) Mack”
Bayless also was selected an honorable mention on the Pro Football All-American Team.
Bayless’ breakout senior season turned a lot of heads, those of fans and scouts interested finding wide receivers in the 2020 draft. Andrew DiCecco of ProFootballNetwork.com wrote that Bayless’ success could make him a major player at the table when the draft takes place in the spring.
“Bayless has shown he’s versatile enough to play outside and in the slot,” wrote DiCecco. “(He’s) aggressive at the catch point, can effectively track the ball down field, and is a versed route runner. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout is electric with the ball in his hands and has a propensity to create yards after the catch. His physicality off the line and innate ability to high-point the football should make him a feared red zone presence at the next level.”
Arkansas State finished the season with a 7-5 record, ranked second in the Sun Belt West division. The questions of who and where the Red Wolves will play in a bowl game will be answered Sunday at 11 a.m. on ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Show.
