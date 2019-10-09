The Alabama Crimson Tide will face their toughest road test this year, as they travel to Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Tua Tagovailoa’s production has been like something out of a video game in 2019. The junior has thrown a staggering 23 touchdowns to zero interceptions.
The Aggies, on the other hand, have struggled mightily so far this season. They put on a shoddy performance against Auburn and followed up with a sloppy 31-27 win over Arkansas. The Aggies’ offense, which looked promising early on, should struggle against an Alabama defense that is allowing only 14.8 points per game.
Alabama opens as a 17-point favorite, but by the time the fourth quarter rolls around, the Tide should have that sort of lead. I expect them to add on a late touchdown to cover the spread and put some jingle in my pocket.
Beasley’s bet: Alabama 49, Texas A&M 24
Texas vs. Oklahoma
In a matchup of the Big 12’s top teams, the Sooners will look to extend their streak over the Longhorns and establish Jalen Hurts as the Heisman frontrunner. The Sooners’ offense has been nothing short of gaudy up to this point and they show no sign of slowing down.
Texas brings a fine offensive unit of its own into the game. The Longhorns rank 19th in yards per game and have shown that they can produce against an elite defensive team at LSU.
A lot of people are taking Oklahoma to cover the 11-point spread and I will not sway you from taking that fine bet. However, the over/under is set at 75 and I think that is somewhat of a low ball for these two offenses. This game has often turned into a shootout in the past, and once the bullets start flying, I expect the scoreboard to be busy all night. I am taking the over.
Beasley’s bet: Oklahoma 50, Texas 38
Seahawks at Browns
Baker Mayfield and the Browns were humiliated on Monday Night Football just a few days ago. In the 31-3 rout to San Francisco, Cleveland looked pitiful on both sides of the ball. The Browns run up on a Seattle team that is coming off of a narrow 30-29 win over the Rams.
While Seattle is unquestionably the favorite at minus-1.5, I would not be surprised if the Browns pulled the upset. They will not be as bad as they were against the 49ers, who were able to pound the rock at will. Mayfield will also be going up against a bottom-16 defense and a bottom-10 pass defense.
The Seahawks have lived and died by Russell Wilson this season, but that cannot last forever. Cleveland’s defense is going to pressure him and someone else on the team will have to step up for the visiting Seahawks. It is not a sexy pick right now, but do not give up on the Browns just yet. One more win and they are back in the thick of the AFC North race.
Beasley’s bet: Browns 34, Seahawks 31
