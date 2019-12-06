Once upon a time, my record in this column was sub-.500. The past three weeks, I am 8-1. The Beas has got that mojo back.
LSU vs. Georgia
This will be a battle for the ages. LSU’s all-time great offense against the best defense it has faced all year. Both of these teams have been pretty dominant all year, and this is the SEC championship game that we deserve.
LSU is averaging a staggering 49 points per game, and Georgia is allowing only 10 points per game. I do not think this will be a particularly high-scoring game, but I could see it going past the 54.5 over/under line. That is not the safest bet in the world, though.
I would take Georgia to beat the minus-7 spread. Kirby Smart gets his team up for big games, and they fight tooth and nail to stay in them. I think LSU will win, but Georgia will make them sweat at the end.
Beasley’s bet: LSU 28, Georgia 24
49ers at Saints
This is the biggest game of the NFL season so far. If the Saints win, it goes a long way in them wrapping up the top seed in the NFC and means home-field advantage in the playoffs. If the 49ers lose, it all but dashes any hopes they have of the top seed.
The spread is minus-2.5 in favor of New Orleans, and I will take them to cover that. There are a few reasons that I say so. The Super Dome is the toughest venue in football to play at right now. If you look at the 10 best players playing in this game, seven or eight of them play for the Saints.
The 49ers have a good enough offense and a great defense, but from a personnel standpoint, it is a mismatch. The Saints are good in every position group, while San Francisco has holes in several areas.
Beasley’s bet: Saints 23, 49ers 20
Chiefs at Patriots
The Patriots have hit a rough patch. The defense that we thought might be the best ever at the beginning of the season has been diminished in the past month. Tom Brady has literally zero help on offense. They should not panic, though, because they have been here for the past five seasons at this time of the year.
They do have another big problem this week, though. The best young quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs are next on the slate for the defending Super Bowl champs. The Patriots will figure out their issues, but it will not be this week. That is why you should take the Chiefs to beat the minus-3 spread as underdogs and beat the favored Patriots.
Beasley’s bet: Chiefs 35, Patriots 28
