Kentucky at Georgia
Coming off of a monster upset, Georgia is looking to rebound against a Kentucky team that has had a roller-coaster season thus far. After taking it on the chin against South Carolina, Georgia looks like it may be in trouble in the East with the resurgence of Florida.
The Bulldogs have some major issues against teams with mobile quarterbacks and Kentucky brings just that to the table. However, it is my belief that if Georgia played South Carolina 10 times, the Bulldogs would win nine of them. They are a team with superior talent to almost anyone in the country with some of the best coaching in college football.
Beating a 25-point spread is a tall order for a team that looked as weak as Georgia did, but I still believe this team is one of the five best in the country. They will have zero problems if they come out and play angry like they should.
Beasley’s bet: Georgia 49, Kentucky 14
LSU at Mississippi State
The Tigers looked every bit of the No. 2 team in the country with their win over Florida last week. This is the offense that we always knew LSU could have if it opened things up, and it is special to watch.
On the flip side, Mississippi State’s Joe Moorehead looks to be in trouble if he lets this game get out of hand. I am not saying his seat is hot yet, but a lot of fans are not seeing the offensive guru that he was promised to be when he came to Starkville.
Speaking of Starkville, playing there is never an easy task. LSU will deal with an abundance of crowd noise come Saturday. The even bigger task is this young Bulldog defense trying to slow down Joe Burrow and his horsemen. Nineteen points is the spread, and I feel good about LSU covering it. Even if it is competitive early on, LSU will tack on some scores to cover.
Beasley’s bet: LSU 41, Mississippi State 21
Ravens at Seahawks
NFL games have been giving me fits all season. The parity in the league this season is so fun to watch, but it is a word that rhymes with "witch" when it comes betting on games. The one constant that I have seen this year is that Russell Wilson has been outstanding for the Seahawks.
He has cost me more money this year than any other player, because I have consistently went against him in my picks. I will not do that this week. Wilson is going to get me above .500 for the season.
The spread is set at -3.5 and being that this game is at Seattle, I am taking the Seahawks by a touchdown.
Beasley’s bet: Seahawks 31, Ravens 24
