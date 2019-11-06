Will offenses live up to big over-under line in LSU-Bama game?
•
I do not think the Alabama-LSU game will live up to the hype of the famed 2011 “Game of the Century," but this will be a slobber-knocker. These teams come into the matchup ranked 2 and 3 in the first CFP Playoff poll (1 and 2 in the Associated Press poll), and it will be a pivotal game in deciding who eventually makes the playoff.
LSU gains a big advantage if Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not able to play or is compromised. Nick Saban is on record saying that he will be a game-time decision, but that could be a smokescreen to throw LSU off of its game-planning.
Either way, I think this will be a back-and-forth dog-fight between probably the two best teams in the country. Alabama comes into the game as a 6.5-point favorite, but considering how wild this game could be, I would be timid to be on any spread.
The over/under is the best opportunity to make money on this game. At 65 points, I do not think the game will be that high scoring. While these are possibly the two best offenses in the nation, I think the defenses are going to show up big in this game. The first to 30 will probably be going 9-0.
Beasley’s bet: LSU 31, Alabama 24
Penn State at Minnesota
Penn State has quietly had one of the hardest schedules in the nation, defeating Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State in three consecutive weeks. The Nittany Lions are battled-tested when they travel to face an undefeated Minnesota team.
With the College Football Playoff committee deeming Penn State the fourth-ranked team in the country, they should not be short on motivation as the season hits the home stretch. For that reason, I think Penn State will take this game, but I think it will spill over the 47.5 over/under.
Minnesota has a dangerous offense and Penn State will likely have to get into the 30s to pull out a victory.
Beasley’s bet: Penn State 35, Minnesota 28
Atlanta at New Orleans
With Drew Brees coming back and the Saints coming off of a bye week, I see no way the lowly 1-7 “Dirty Birds” keep this game close. The Saints are favored in the biggest money line of the week at -650, so you would need to bet your life savings to make any money off of that line.
The over/under is 52, which is a pretty fair line, but I am not sure the Falcons will generate enough points to help the Saints hit that mark.
The safest bet on this game is the point spread with the Saints favored at minus-13. I think Brees and this offense will look to make a huge statement with his return, and drum their rivals in the Superdome.
Beasley’s bet: Saints 35, Falcons 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.