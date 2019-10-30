Take the Niners to roll to victory
After a week off, we return with a slate of NFL games as college football matchups are not very attractive this week.
49ers at Cardinals
Last week, the Cardinals were overwhelmed by New Orleans. The load is no lighter this week when they host undefeated San Fransisco. The 49ers’ defense, led by multiple pro bowlers, has been harassing young quarterbacks all season. Expect Kyler Murray to suffer the same fate.
Offensively, San Francisco suddenly has weapons at every position with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver. The spread is -10 for the 49ers, I expect a solid cover.
Beasley’s bet: 49ers 28, Cardinals 13
Colts at Steelers
I am not even going to pretend that I understand this -1 spread for the Colts. They have looked sensational most of the year and the Steelers are still without Big Ben Roethlisberger.
Home-field advantage might play a small factor in that line, but I cannot see the Steelers in this game for four quarters.
Unless the Colts come out and lay an egg, I think this will be a thumping. I would also take the over at 43, too.
Beasley’s bet: Colts 34, Steelers 17
Lions at Raiders
Unlike the previous games mentioned, this one should be very competitive. These two teams are similar in a lot of ways, except that Oakland has a much better rushing attack.
I see a fairly high-scoring game with Derek Carr and Matthew Stafford both having good games, but I think Oakland running back Josh Jacobs will push the Raiders over the top.
Still, I would not bet on the spread as close as this game will be. The over/under is at 50, and I am going to gamble that we see that broken by a good margin.
Beasley’s bet: Raiders 34, Lions 28
