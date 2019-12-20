Bucs are a hard team to figure out
The college football bowl season kicked off on Friday and will continue until a national champion is crowned in New Orleans on Jan. 13. The NFL season has two weeks of the regular season remaining until the playoffs begin. It is picking up in the football world.
Texans at Buccaneers
Tampa Bay is such a hard team to figure out. One week, they are world-beaters. The next week, they cannot get out of their own way. Even quarterback Jameis Winston is consistently inconsistent. He has thrown 30 touchdowns, second in the league, but also a league-leading 24 interceptions.
Mirroring the Bucs' inconsistency are the Texans.
On their best week, they are the second best team in the AFC, capable of routing the Patriots. Will they show up? One thing is for sure about this game, it will be some of the best or worst football of the year. I will take the Texans to cover the -3 spread only because of Deshaun Watson.
Beasley’s bet: Texans 27, Buccaneers 21
Saints at Titans
The Saints looked like the best team in the league on Monday Night Football, a 34-7 win over Indianapolis. I believe the Saints are the best team in the NFC and will not lose for the remainder of the year. They do face a stiff test in a hungry Titans team.
Ryan Tannehill’s resurgence at quarterback for the Titans has been crazy. Not only has he led the Titans to the cusp of the playoffs, he has also propelled my fantasy football team into our league championship. He is the waiver-wire pickup of the year, in my opinion.
But back to this game, the Saints will not be stopped for the rest of the year. The Titans present some interesting challenges, but the Saints should easily beat the -2.5 spread.
Beasley’s bet: Saints 35, Titans 21
Jaguars at Atlanta
From the ashes they rise. Atlanta’s resurgence from a 1-7 start has been impressive. Since that time, the Falcons are 4-2 and have knocked off the Saints and 49ers.
The Falcons face the Jaguars and Minshew Mania this week. Gardner Minshew has easily been the second-best rookie quarterback in the NFL this year behind Arizona’s Kyler Murray, and he should have never been benched for Nick Foles.
Atlanta has been playing inspired ball as of late, but I think Minshew will have a little more magic in that mustache of his on the road this week. I will take the Jags to cover the +7 spread and beat the Dirty Birds.
Beasley’s bet: Jags 28,
Falcons 27
