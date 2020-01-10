By Josh Beasley
2019 finish: 33-29
It's a new year. Let's start with LSU vs. Clemson.
Even without my Crimson Tide playing in it this year, this is the most intriguing national championship game in a long, long time. Both teams are undefeated, both have top-shelf quarterbacks and both have mowed over almost every opponent on their respective schedules.
LSU has unquestionably the No. 1 offense in the country, but Clemson brings the best defense that LSU has faced. When a game is this closely matched, I tend to look at the coaching and intangibles.
Clemson for sure has the better coach with Dabo Swiney, while also having the benefit of this being their fourth title appearance in five years.
However, LSU has red-hot quarterback Joe Burrow under center. If he plays like he did in the semifinal, it really does not matter what Clemson has accomplished or who is on their sideline.
LSU is a 6-point favorite, but I would not take them to cover. Take LSU by 3. And if you want to make a safe bet, bet on the team with the Tigers as their mascot to win.
Beasley’s bet: LSU 38,
Clemson 35
Seahawks at Packers
Green Bay seems like the most underrated favorite to me. They are favored to win by 5 points, but popular opinion is that they are just not a team capable of running the table.
I find that a bit foolish, especially for this game. The Seahawks have to go into Green Bay, which is a massive advantage for the Cheeseheads. The Packers have more weapons and, of course, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.
The Seahawks will go as far as Russell Wilson can carry them, which has been pretty far this year. Without Wilson, Seattle is a 4-12 football team. Unfortunately, his heroics will not be enough this week. Take the Packers to cover the 5-point spread.
Beasley’s bet: Packers 35, Seattle 27
Titans at Ravens
If this does not feel like a trap game, I do not know what does. The Ravens are coming off of a first-round bye against a white-hot Titans squad. One of two things are going to happen: The Ravens steamroll the Titans or the Titans lay the blueprint on how to beat Baltimore.
If they would come and ask me, I could tell them. If you keep Lamar Jackson on the sideline, he cannot be amazing. It is that simple, and Tennessee has the tools to keep him there. Ryan Tannehill is playing almost as well as any quarterback in football right now, and Derrick Henry is the best running back in football.
My advice would be for the Titans to lean on them with Henry and have some long sustained drives. Take some of that pop away from the defense and the play-action pass will be open later in the game. I think the Titans get it done in a big way. They are a +360 underdog, so any amount of money wagered will yield big returns. Cha Ching! ... and you are welcome.
Beasley’s bet: Titans 24, Ravens 20
