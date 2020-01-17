By Josh Beasley
AFC Championship:
Titans at Chiefs
In September, it looked like the Chiefs were bound for this spot. The Titans, on the other hand, looked like they should be sitting at home by now.
After benching Marcus Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill, the Titans have gone on a tear. That is also in large part due to Derrick Henry’s historic year. Now, we are looking at a classic underdog story.
The Titans have gone back to the roots of football with a heavy ground game and a great defense. Make no mistake, the Titans are a championship-level team. They have a decisive advantage in this game, because Kansas City rarely sees a team like the Titans. Look for the Titans to try and dominate the time of possession and wear on a below-average Chiefs' defense.
I would not be surprised to see a 200-yard game from Henry. The Chiefs come into this game a 7-point favorite, while the Titans come in a +280 underdog. I will be betting on the Titans to knock them off and almost triple my money. I highly recommend this bet.
Beasley’s bet: Titans 27, Chiefs 21
NFC Championship:
Packers at 49ers
While I am still heartbroken that this is not my Saints traveling to San Fransisco, I will always be up for a game this fun. The Packers have been the most disrespected 13-3 team of all time. It may appear that this team is all Aaron Rodgers, but people are quick to forget the season that Aaron Jones has had, along with stud receiver Devante Adams.
The 49ers are a heavy-hitting team that can blast anyone on any given Sunday, but they have been exposed. The team’s main strength is their celebrated defense, but my Saints laid the blueprint on how to beat this team in the regular season. New Orleans was having great success running at the middle of this defense and it opened everything up for Drew Brees through the air.
The difference is that Rodgers has a much more deadly deep ball than Brees, and that could be a dagger in this game. The Packers are an astonishing +290 underdog in this game. Take that bet. This game could go either way, but I expect Green Bay to exploit this defense. That will make the run-heavy 49ers' offense have to try to keep up, and that sort of game favors the Packers.
Beasley’s bet: Packers 35, 49ers 31
UFC 246: Holy Holm
vs. Raquel Pennington
Back before Holy Holm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey, she ran through Pennington. Now, the two will co-main event UFC 246 in a rematch.
Holm has fallen on hard times as of late with her most recent bout ending in a brutal knockout by Amanda Nunes. There is no shame in that, as Nunes is the greatest woman to ever grace the octagon.
Still, Holm is as dangerous as almost anybody in the 135-pound division despite creeping up on 40 years old. I feel her retirement is right around the corner and if she can beat Pennington again, she might ride off into the sunset.
Holm is a minus-140 favorite coming into this fight, and I expect her to live up to that. Pennington is dangerous, but she is basically a .500 fighter with inferior striking to the multiple time boxing and kickboxing-champion Holm.
I would bet on a second-round TKO for Holm via ground strikes.
Beasley’s bet: Holm via second round TKO.
