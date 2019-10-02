For the second straight week, I went 1-2 in this column.
The reasons for my losses last week are a combination of me being too aggressive with Auburn and Mississippi State, injuries and Kirk Cousins being who everyone thought he was.
However, there is a reason it is called gambling, not winning. There are always huge risks when you gamble on things out of your control.
Still, let me do my best to do better this week.
Packers at Cowboys
These two teams took surprising losses last week, and they will be looking to climb back up the NFC ladder.
Two important things to consider here: Dak Prescott is possibly off to his hottest start and the Cowboys’ defense is a very good unit.
With that in mind, I am liking the under. The number is set at 46.
I think Prescott will be efficient and not make the big mistake, but he will not have this offense rolling like he did against some of the worst teams in the league.
Dallas’ defense is more than good enough to keep Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay from going crazy on them.
Beasley’s bet: Cowboys 24, Packers 21
Auburn at Florida
This is an AP Top-10 matchup, but not really. I believe the Florida Gators are the biggest pretenders in the SEC.
Since Dan Mullen has been at Florida, he has not had that wow moment. He will not get one this week.
The Gators' biggest wins this season have been lackluster squeakers against perennial SEC doormat Kentucky and a miserable Miami team.
Auburn has posted quality wins over Oregon and Texas A&M, and boasts the best defensive front in college football.
There is no reason to believe Auburn should not cover the -3 spread.
Beasley’s bet: Auburn 35, Florida 14
UFC 243
Robert Whitaker
vs. Israel Adesanya
The two dominant forces of the UFC’s middleweight division will come together on Saturday to unify the middleweight championship.
Whitaker has not fought since 2018 and has had a bout with overcoming injuries.
“Stylebender” fought twice in 2019, defeating middleweight legend Anderson Silvia and Kevin Gastelum for UFC gold.
On paper, it seems a pretty even fight. The main difference that I see in these two is that Adesanya has more in his arsenal in terms of creative striking. He creates his own offense very easily and hurts his opponents with fast, accurate shots.
Whitaker has sat out for a long time, and he could be a step slower because of it. I expect Adesanya to clip him hard at some point early.
We have seen Whitaker overcome that, but never against anyone like Stylebender.
Beasley’s bet: Adesanya via TKO in under three rounds.
•
Josh Beasley is a sports contributor to the Leader-Call.
