Heisman Watch: Tagovailoa opens as an early favorite
Coming into 2019, it seems to be a two-horse race for the most prestigious award in college football.
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (+275) and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (+250) are where all the eyeballs will be early on. However, if you have watched as much college football as I have, the early bird does not always catch the worm when it comes to the Heisman.
While the safe bet might be one of those two signal-callers, big money can be made elsewhere for a small investment. August may seem too soon to play the odds on anything football related, but that is where you can find the best lines of the year.
Teams have a year of film on both Lawrence and Tagovailoa. While both will put up phenomenal numbers, I would not expect anything record-breaking.
My money will be on Wisconsin’s Johnathan Taylor (+2000) and Michigan’s Shea Patterson (+2500).
Wisconsin’s history with star running backs bodes well for Taylor in what could be a weak year in the Big 10.
Patterson should finally be ready for the big stage in his second year in Ann Arbor. He could be in the thick of Heisman contention by the time he faces Ohio State at the end of the year. A solid showing against the Buckeyes could propel him straight to the top of the pack.
Beasley’s bet: Johnathan Taylor (+2000) and Shea Patterson (+2500)
CFP National Championship: Alabama and Clemson as usual?
All major online sportsbooks have Alabama and Clemson tied with +225 odds to end the season as the champion of college football. That is not surprising considering both the Crimson Tide and Tigers have emerged as the premier programs in the nation. Both are relatively safe bets considering that fact, but not the most profitable.
Trendy dark horses LSU (+2500), Texas (+2000) and Oregon (+2200) are not terrible options to make big wagers on, but none of the above has much big-game experience to make you feel reassured.
A bet that I will be taking is Texas A&M at +6600.
While the Aggies also have no big stage experience, they have a coach, in Jimbo Fisher, who led Florida State to a national title in 2013 and the inaugural College Football Playoff in the 2014 season.
After posting a nine-win season in Fisher’s first season, the Aggies’ biggest challenge will be navigating a treacherous schedule that includes Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Three of those games will be on the road, but if the Aggies can find a way to only lose one of them, an 11-1 regular-season finish could be in the works. While that is a long shot, it is another small money bet that would translate into a big profit.
The Aggies have appeared as high as 10 in some national top 25 rankings, so get it would be wise to put money on the current odds before betting on A&M becomes more popular.
Beasley’s bet: Texas A&M at +6600
UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs Lawler
Switching gears to an event that takes place this weekend, UFC welterweights Colby Covington (14-1) and Robbie Lawler (28-13) face off in the main event of UFC on ESPN 5.
A victory for Covington all but assures a title shot against welterweight king Kamaru Usman. Lawler would also be shoved into the thick of top contenders in the sport’s most talented weight class with a win.
Covington is heading into the fight as a -225 favorite, while Lawler is holding as a +185 underdog. There is not an easy bet to be made here, as I think both men are capable of dominating each other.
If you are looking to bet on an underdog, historically big, violent punchers in the UFC is a good place to start. That is exactly what Lawler is. After nearly stopping Olympic wrestler Ben Askren in his last bout, Lawler showed he possessed elite defensive wrestling, which will come in handy against the wrestling-based Covington.
If Covington can get the fight to the ground, Lawler will be in trouble. However, I see the more experienced Lawler keeping him at bay with superior boxing and scoring a TKO victory. I’ll put my money on Lawler finishing the fight in under three rounds.
Beasley’s bet: Lawler via TKO.
