Last week: 2-1
2019 record: 24-23
Ohio State at Michigan
Much of the early-season talk of Michigan moving on from Jim Harbaugh has subsided. The Wolverines have won their last four games by a combined score of 169-45. They are playing almost as well as anyone in the country right now.
Unfortunately, one of the teams playing better than the Wolverines happens to be Ohio State. It is no knock on Michigan, but Ohio State is on another level to them. They average significantly better statistics in almost every offensive and defensive category.
Michigan has had a nice season, and will likely end up in a decent bowl game against a Florida, Georgia, Auburn or Alabama. Ohio State is winning this game and covering the minus-9.5 spread.
Beasley’s bet: Ohio State 30, Michigan 17
Texas A&M at LSU
If Texas A&M proved anything last week against Georgia, it is that they are right there with the big dogs. Next year, Jimbo Fisher will have this team contending for an SEC title. For the rest of this year, they are just trying to play spoiler and finish 8-4.
I think that is a tall order. It is hard enough to play LSU at 11 on a Saturday morning when they are on the road. The Tigers are totally different animals when you have to go to Death Valley for a night game.
Even though Texas A&M traditionally gives LSU trouble, I think this is a mismatch. The Aggies will not roll over and die, but the Tigers have no problem knocking someone out on their feet. Just ask the four Top 10 teams they have beaten this year about that. LSU will cover the minus-16.5 spread.
Beasley’s bet: LSU 48, Texas A&M 28
Browns at Steelers
I am very wary to even write about the Browns anymore this year. I have to admit, I bought into the hype. I predicted they would finish 12-4 and win the AFC North. That was a big swing and a miss.
However, the past three weeks, the Browns have started to show some of that preseason promise that had “The Dawg Pound” so excited in August. They currently are riding a three-game winning streak and Baker Mayfield is on fire.
The Steelers might not have a Steel Curtain defense anymore, but it is good enough to cause a young team like Cleveland problems. Despite, the Steelers' quarterback situation being so bad that maybe one of us more agile Leader-Call employees could take a snap or two, the defense is good enough to carry the team.
I know Cleveland just beat this team 21-7 two weeks ago, when the brawl of the century broke out, but I think the Steelers avenge that loss with basically a Walmart cashier at quarterback. Bet on the money line.
Beasley’s bet: Steelers 24, Browns 23
