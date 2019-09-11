Let me just say, my predictions from last week could not have been any worse. LSU and Texas blew their over/under out of the water. The Browns laid the most epic egg in the history of season-openers that Jim unfortunately lost money on due to my lack of vision. Most of all, what I called the money line of the year, turned out to be a one-sided beat down.
Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Dustin Poirier and finished the challenger in only three rounds. As much as I want to make accurate bets for myself, and the readers, it was just a crappy week. I am down right now, but I am most certainly not out.
After his loss Saturday, Poirier had a quote appropriate for himself and the situation I found myself in with my picks last week: “If adversity has taught me anything, it is when times are good, be grateful and in times like this, be graceful.” Needless to say, I will be graceful this week and hopefully grateful when I write to you all next week.
Colorado State
at Arkansas
This is not the game with the most hype or consequences behind it, but it is the exact type of game that I need to bet on to get my mojo back.
Neither team has been stellar by any means this year, but that is not so black and white. Arkansas has the coaching, personnel and home-field advantage to cover the -9.5 point spread.
Arkansas head coach Chad Morris is a former Dabo Swinney assistant, and a very good coach. He took a bottom-feeding Southern Methodist University team to a bowl game in his third year at the school, and he has brought plenty of talent to the Razorback roster the past two years.
Rakeem Boyd is one of the best running backs in the nation, and I do not see Colorado State being able to slow him down enough to make this a competitive game. It will not be a 50-point slaughter, but Arkansas will gel some this week.
Beasley’s bet: Arkansas 34, Colorado State 21
Jaguars at Texans
If Week 1 in the NFL has ever taught me anything, do not use a sample size that small to make predictions. The Jaguars’ backup quarterback Gardner Minshew of Brandon looked promising in his NFL debut and the Texans’ offense allowed Deshaun Watson to be harassed early and often against the Saints. Also, Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt did not produce in any statistical category in Week 1.
I do not believe any of those things will hold true in Week 2, but one thing I did learn in Week 1 is Houston has a very good football team. They went toe-to-toe with a proven New Orleans team, and probably should have won the game to be honest.
After the events of the first week, the Texans will open this game as a -9.5 favorite. While the Texans are one of the 10 best teams in football to me, I am taking the Jags to cover that spread. Minus-9.5 is a big spread in the NFL and roughly half of the games the past two seasons have been decided by less than nine points.
The Texans will win impressively, but the Jags will make it look closer than it actually was late.
Beasley’s bet: Texans 27, Jaguars 20
UFC Fight Night 158:
Donald Cerrone
vs. Justin Gaethje
This will be a super fan-friendly fight. “Cowboy” Cerrone is possibly the biggest fan favorite in the UFC in the past decade, and Gaethje can only be described as a zombie with powerful hands.
These two will come forward and bang it out. My heart wants me to pick Cerrone, but my wallet is begging me to go with Gaethje, who is a -205 favorite.
Cerrone is in the twilight of his career and has been knocked out viciously many times in the past few years. Gaethje only has two losses on his record, and he inflicted a crazy amount of damage to both of his opponents in those fights.
To me, Cerrone’s only path to victory is a submission, but Gaethje is no punk on the ground either.
I am placing a large wager on Gaethje to possibly send Cowboy into retirement.
Beasley’s bet: Justin Gaethje via second-round TKO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.