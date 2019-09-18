After plummeting in my bets two weeks ago, I made a resurgence for the ages this past weekend, posting a 3-0 mark. All told, I placed 14 bets over Saturday and Sunday, and was able to cash in on 12 of them. Now, like any habitual gambler, I am going to parlay those winnings into even more bets.
Tonight (Thursday), we are all pigskin, baby, as we have some real heaters on the slate in both college and pro football. Jim, come back into the fold. Take me up on one of these picks.
Notre Dame
at Georgia
It always seems to be the same story with Notre Dame. The Irish are always good, but they are not quite at that top tier. You only have to look back to the most recent College Football Playoff to see what I mean.
Clemson absolutely destroyed supposedly the best Notre Dame team under Brian Kelly.
There are levels to this game, and Notre Dame is facing a Bulldog team that is on that next level.
Georgia has been given a -14 point spread to cover in this matchup. Unless Georgia suffers some unforeseen challenges leading up to the game, I see them winning by at least three scores.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has his program rolling in his fourth year and they play grown-man football. Bulldogs by a mile
Beasley’s bet: Georgia 38, Notre Dame 17
Ravens
at Chiefs
Three weeks ago, I never would have thought the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson would be the second-best young quarterback in the league at this point in the season. However, he is just that.
The issue this week is that he’s facing the best young quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs' defense, while improved, is still suspect, and the Ravens’ defense has performed well against low-level competition so far. With those two factors in mind, I smell a shootout.
This game boasts the league’s highest over/under of the week at 54.5. I think it’s a safe bet the Chiefs get into the 30s, and the Ravens will have to keep up to stay competitive.
I don’t know how good the Ravens are yet, but I think they are good enough to push the Chiefs at least for three quarters. I’m taking the over.
Beasley’s bet: Chiefs 38, Ravens 27
Saints at
Seahawks
Drew Brees going down for six weeks is possibly the worst thing to happen in my sports world in years. It all but torpedoes a promising season for New Orleans.
The Saints will probably roll with Teddy Bridgwater on the road against the Seahawks in one of the toughest environments to play in. My prediction for this game is that the Saints will be horrendous without Brees, their above-average defense will be overwhelmed after staying on the field most of the game.
As bad as that is for me as a sports fan, it’s awesome for the gambler in me. The Seahawks are a measly 4-point favorite over the Brees-less Saints.
I will take that money all day long, because New Orleans is designed around one player. When he is done, the team is done. Someone in Vegas is getting fired over this spread.
Beasley’s bet: Seahawks 34, Saints 10
