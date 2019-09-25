By Josh Beasley
For the Leader-Call
This football season has been strange. Of the three games I presented in this column last week, only the Chiefs and Ravens came through for me. The oddity is that the two picks I pegged to be surefire moneymakers, went sideways.
Notre Dame actually played toe-to-toe with a physical Georgia team (that might say more about Georgia than the Irish). Then, the Saints absolutely throttled the Seahawks without Drew Brees!
However, being a Saints fan, I can live with that one, but I digress. Let me try this again.
Vikings at Bears
A lot is on the line in this NFC North tilt. A loss here for either team will probably be a big indicator of who will be finishing third in the division.
While both of these defenses are stout, the offenses have quietly turned a corner in the past couple of weeks.
Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook has flown under the radar as maybe the best running back in the NFL so far this year and Kirk Cousins has been serviceable enough at quarterback.
For the Bears, Mitch Trubisky had a monster game last week against the Redskins and that is a good sign for Chicago.
The spread in this game is set at minus-2 in favor of the Bears, and that is a razor thin line. I am going to roll with the momentum of these two teams and bet on the much more attainable over/under of 38.5.
Go with the over.
Beasley’s bet: Bears 24, Vikings 17
USC at Washington
This is a pretty straightforward game to predict. USC took a close loss to BYU in overtime earlier in the season and Washington blasted that same BYU team 52-20. The Huskies come into this game as a 10-point favorite and they are at home. I believe USC will get outcoached and this one will slowly turn into a blowout.
This is a “double your money gimme’”game. Washington is favored by 10 and I feel pretty safe in saying it will have that covered before halftime. I will go as far as making this a two for one. While you are betting on the Huskies to cover, bet on the over (59), as well. This loss will probably also spell the beginning of the end for Clay Helton at USC.
Beasley’s bet: Washington 44, USC 23
Miss. State at Auburn
This is going to be my game I go out on a limb on this week. You heard it here first: Mississippi State will pull the upset and we will hear a million “Hail States” for the next week.
The reason I think this is simple: Auburn has a reputation for showing up in big games like the Texas A&M game last week, and then absolutely bombing against a lesser opponent. It is one of head coach Gus Malzahn’s calling cards.
Another interesting thing to consider is Auburn has a young and somewhat limited quarterback, Bo Nix, who has not come into his own yet. I feel like we will see some really good games out of him in the next few years, but right now, his play style is quirky. He plays like a stiff Johnny Manziel with fewer difference-makers at wide receiver.
Mississippi State is quietly 3-1 with a nice win over underrated Kentucky. I think the Bulldogs will find some creative ways to get Kylin Hill the ball in space, wreak havoc on Nix and hand Auburn its first loss of the year.
MSU is a big time money line underdog at +380. This is high risk, high reward, but I am going to take that action.
Beasley’s bet: MSU 17, Auburn 10
•
Josh Beasley is a sports contributor to the Leader-Call.
