Last week's record: 4-1
After a few weeks of somewhat scraping the bottom of the barrel for money lines to go in this column, college football finally returns in full swing this weekend. Leader-Call sports editor Brad Crowe was gracious enough to grant me space in his Thursday sports section, and I can finally deliver what most of you are here for: football.
Through the columns I have already written, my record stands at 4-1. That is a record to be proud of and one that I plan on defending throughout football season. Strap in people. It is football time.
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn
In college football’s Week 1 marquee matchup on Aug. 31, the Oregon Ducks (+135) will meet the Auburn Tigers (-155) in the 2019 AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
When we last saw these teams, Oregon capped off its 2018 campaign at 9-4 with a 7-6 win over Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl. The Tigers are coming off of a somewhat disappointing 8-5 season after defeating Purdue 63-14 in the Music City Bowl.
Auburn opens at a -3 favorite on the point spread and a -155 favorite for the money line. I will be betting on the money line, as the point spread leaves a little to be desired in terms of risk and reward.
There are two key historical factors to look at in this game: Oregon’s record away from home and Auburn’s new starting quarterback.
Addressing the latter, the Tigers generally struggle mightily when breaking in a new starting signal-caller. I would not expect Auburn’s Bo Nix to start feeling comfortable in his new role until October.
On the other hand, Oregon has posted an embarrassing 3-8 record when away from home and has even struggled in those three wins.
With those facts in mind, we could be in for a slow, sloppy football game. I will take the Ducks with their Heisman-hopeful quarterback and nation’s best offensive line to make just enough plays to secure a win in a grinding war.
Beasley’s bet: Oregon 27 (+135), Auburn 19
Ole Miss vs. Memphis
The Rebels and Tigers both are coming into the season having lost their top playmakers from 2018. Ole Miss will have to replace prolific quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, along with a host of current NFL receivers, while Memphis sent running back Darrell Henderson to the NFL with the L.A. Rams.
With that being said, offense still will not be an issue in this game. Memphis will bring one of the most balanced attacks in the nation, and the Rebels appear to have reloaded on offense with former South Jones standout Scottie Phillips leading the charge in the backfield.
Combine that with two defenses that are not predicted to be able to hold water and you have a shootout that should make for an entertaining and profitable night for the gambling types.
The reason for the potential profit? The over/under for this game is set at a measly 68 points by ESPN. Ole Miss is a decent favorite on the money line at +185 and Memphis stands a -220 underdog. Betting on Memphis as a dog would not be the most terrible gamble, but betting over the 68 points is a pretty safe bet to me.
Beasley’s bet: Over 68 points - Ole Miss 45, Memphis 35
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Houston
"What an odd game to forecast any kind of bet on" is probably the first thing that popped into your mind. Hear me out. The Oklahoma Sooners are an overwhelming favorite in this game, as well they should be.
What you should bet on is the under at 81 points in this game. While a combined 81 points is usually nothing for these two Southwest offensive powers, let me tell you why it will be this week.
Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts was chosen as the starter for the Sooners and, while that will eventually be a good thing once he is acclimated to the offense in Norman, this week he will struggle. Hurts is a very good quarterback, when used correctly, but I do not see him jumping straight into the Oklahoma air-raid offense and lighting up the scoreboards.
He struggled to pass at Alabama under some of the best quarterback coaches in the nation and he will struggle at Oklahoma until they implement more Hurts-friendly run plays into the offense.
The Sooners still take this one by a mile, but bet on the under.
Beasley’s bet: Under 81 points – Oklahoma 45, Houston 24
