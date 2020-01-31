Put money on Chiefs or Niners?
•
After two weeks of anticipation, it is time for Super Bowl LIV. Let's have at it.
If you had predicted this matchup before the season, you would have been laughed at. The 49ers looked to be at best a borderline playoff team on the rise. They blew all expectations out of the water and have been the most dominant team of the season.
The Chiefs were expected to be here from the beginning, and it shows, as they are the slight favorite. A -1.5 spread and a -122 money line is the closest you can get to even money, but you have to bet on the Super Bowl. It is as American as bald eagles and Budweiser.
I’m taking the 49ers in this game to run through Kansas City. San Francisco plays a grown-man style of football that will be too much. Take the 49ers as the +102 underdog
Beasley’s bet: 49ers 42,
Chiefs 24
Will Drew Brees retire?
Believe it or not, there are money lines attached to this question. Brees is an NFL icon of not only New Orleans but the sport. He is my hero. He has brought me so much joy over the past 14 years. I will forever be in debt to him.
However, I think it is time to change the sheets, because they are dirty. Brees is still a Top 5 quarterback, but his arm gets weaker every year. He can no longer throw the deep ball and it severely limits the Saints’ playbook.
With two young options with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill waiting in the wings, Brees should not feel bad about stepping away. He owns almost every passing record and is a Super Bowl champion. He will leave a franchise that was once a bottom-feeder, now a contender.
Right now, Brees is favored to come back with a line of -230. I would take the +200 line that he will retire.
Beasley’s bet: Brees retires
UFC 247: Jon Jones
vs. Dominick Reyes
Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones enters his record-breaking title defense against Dominick Reyes on Saturday, Feb. 8. It is pretty much a forgone conclusion that Jones will run through Reyes, forfeit his title and move up to heavyweight.
I say not so fast.
Jones has looked vulnerable in his last two fights against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, even squeaking by with a split-decision against the latter.
Reyes is a dangerous, long boxer who is known for separating his opponents from consciousness. That is the key to beating Jones right now. The much-smaller Santos was able to hit him with bombs, even with a blown-out anterior cruciate ligament. Reyes will have success, it just depends how much he can touch-up Jones.
I’m taking Reyes as a +350 underdog to dethrone the living legend.
Beasley’s bet: Reyes via KO in round two.
(0) comments
