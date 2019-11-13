Tide will run over Miss. State
After another tough week, we look to rebound this week — big time.
Alabama at Miss. State
The Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last week in a shootout with LSU, 46-41. The loss is a blow to Alabama’s playoff chances, but the Tide has proven they are capable of sneaking in after a late-season loss. A statement against SEC foe Mississippi State should be the beginning of a playoff push for Alabama.
With Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle getting healthier, he should be back in rare form this week. Nick Saban is also not the type of coach to allow a hangover after a big win or loss, so I expect the Tide to be ready.
Vegas apparently thinks Alabama will have a hangover, because they only favor the defending SEC champions by 21 points against a lowly Mississippi State team. I would take Alabama to cover, and I would be floored if they do not win by 30.
Beasley’s bet: Alabama 56, Mississippi State 17
Chiefs vs. Chargers
The NFL branches out to Mexico City for this Monday Night Football game. The defending AFC champion Chiefs are in a slump, but I believe the team is too good offensively to be 6-4. They will come out of it.
The Chargers have been hit-and-miss this season. One week they can dismantle a team as good as Green Bay and the next week look helpless against Pittsburgh.
The Chiefs are 5-5 against the spread this year, so it is an even 50/50 shot, statistically speaking. However, I think those odds increase when you consider who their coach and quarterback is. Give me the Chiefs to cover the -3.5 spread.
Beasley’s bet: Chiefs 38, Chargers 24
Patriots at Eagles
The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season to Baltimore before their BYE week. It is a game they undoubtedly want back, but Tom Brady and Bill Belechick are not a duo to waste a failure.
The spread for this game is also -3.5 in the Patriots favor, and I also expect them to recover this week and smoke the Eagles.
Beasley’s bet: Patriots 34, Eagles 14
