Lady Tornadoes reach 5A Final Four with memorable comeback victory
•
One of the most exciting games of the weekend at Pearl River Community College, the hosting site of the 5A South State basketball quarterfinals, was Saturday afternoon’s showdown between Laurel and Jim Hill.
Down by nine points entering the final quarter, the Lady Tornadoes stormed back to earn a dramatic 53-51 comeback win, punching their tickets to the 2020 5A state semifinals.
The Lady Tornadoes (17-15) will play Columbus (24-4) today (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The winner of that game will play either Vicksburg (20-10) or Brookhaven (27-3) for the state championship on Friday at 5 p.m. at Ole Miss.
“That was a little too exciting," said Laurel coach Sherri Cooley, whose laugh carried a hint of relief after getting the win. "It was a great game for fans, but not so much for coaches.”
Saturday’s game was a rematch of a meeting that took place roughly a month ago, which Jim Hill won 67-51. The first time around, however, Laurel senior leader India Singleton was not on the court. This time she was, and her presence made a very clear impact.
Singleton scored seven of the team’s 11 first-quarter points. Even with the extra firepower on offense, however, the game remained tightly contested, with Laurel holding a 21-19 halftime lead.
The first half of action did take a heavy toll on Laurel’s starters. Singleton picked up two fouls in the half and another early in the third, forcing her off the court for an extended period of time. Junior forward Zoey Cooley, who played nearly the entire first half, was brought to the bench during that same span in order to rest her legs for the final period.
“We got tired,” Cooley said. “Zoey needed a breather, and India was in foul trouble. We knew we’d need her down the stretch, so we had to bring her out for a while, too.”
With Laurel’s two top scorers on the bench, Jim Hill scored 11 unanswered points to take a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
But just as they have become accustomed to, the Lady Tornadoes rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter. Singleton and Cooley combined for 12 points in the fourth, setting up for the close finish.
“They made up their minds in the fourth quarter and said, 'We’re not going to lose this ballgame,'” Cooley said. “They went out there and took control.”
Tied at 51 with less than 20 seconds to play, Cooley caught a half-court inbound pass from junior Kassidy Ulmer and worked her way into the paint for the go-ahead layup. Heads-up defense on the ensuing possession caused a tipped pass and a turnover, allowing Laurel to retake possession, run out the clock and secure the win.
Cooley, who scored a team-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds, said the Lady Tornadoes’ struggles early in the season brought them closer together.
“It feels fantastic,” Cooley said. “I can't thank God enough for this opportunity. We’ve been bonding as a team, and it’s helped tremendously. We’re feeding off each other's energy and getting the job done as a team.”
An equally significant factor in Saturday’s win was the performance of junior Manaca Keyes, who racked up 18 total rebounds — eight on offense and 10 on defense. Keyes’ success might have gone unnoticed by many, but she received high praise from her coach.
“Sports reporters don’t normally ask about these kinds of players,” said Cooley. “Their focus is usually on the scorers. But we can’t win without players like (Manaca). I’m so proud of her and how hard she worked for her team.”
Columbus has won 14 of its last 15 games. The only defeat came in a 35-34 decision to New Hope.
In the Class 2A girls state semifinals, Bay Springs (24-4) will play Coahoma (28-3) at 9 a.m. today (Tuesday) for a trip to the state championship against either Puckett or Calhoun City on Friday at 1 p.m. at Ole Miss.
Senior Kaitlyn Ellis leads Bay Springs in scoring at 13.8 points per game.
