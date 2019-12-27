Taylorsville High School hosted a two-day basketball tournament featuring boys’ and girls’ teams from Bogue Chitto, Seminary, Stringer and Taylorsville. On Thursday, the opening night of the tournament, the two host teams both came away victorious over Seminary.
The Lady Tartars’ 70-61 victory was propelled by a career-best performance from senior forward Kolton Blakeney, who led both teams in scoring with 35 points. Seminary senior Akelah Hawthorne sent the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating shot, but Taylorsville senior Kywanna Johnson scored eight in the extra period to help the hosts secure the win.
Head coach Angela Moore said that, considering the circumstances and timing of the game, she was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I thought we played pretty well considering we were coming off a (Christmas) break,” said Moore. “We didn’t run as smoothly as we wanted to tonight, but overall, I’m proud of their effort and their hustle. In the end, I think we just had a little more energy left than they did.”
Blakeney was dominant from start to finish, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and 10 in the fourth during her career-high scoring performance. Having missed her entire junior season due to injury, Moore says Blakeney is continuing to grow and develop her game alongside a pretty inexperienced roster.
Taylorsville’s boys put their opponent away quickly and emphatically, winning by a lopsided margin of 90-52. Junior guard Ty Keyes led the Tartars with 21 points as the team cruised to its fifth win of the season. Senior Jabez Griffith finished with 16 points, and junior Tyrese Keyes scored 10 in the third to end the game with 12.
For the Tartars, the season has only just begun. Since nearly the entire team also plays football, they were unable to begin the basketball season until just over two weeks ago. Head coach Brandon Jennings said the delayed start has forced his players to work harder in order to catch up, and so far he is happy with their progress.
“Every day is crucial, so the guys really have to be locked in at every practice,” said Jennings. “They’re very competitive, which makes practice fun, because they don’t like to lose and that brings out the best in them. Then they carry that mentality onto the court for games.”
