Laurel runs wild in 49-7 victory over South Jones
•
At some point every season for the last 10 years, Laurel (5-3, 3-1 Region 3-5A) and West Jones (6-1, 4-0) have played each other with the Leader-Call’s Battle for the Belt championship on the line. This year will be no different after Laurel took care of business against South Jones 49-7 on Friday.
With the biggest game of the Golden Tornadoes' season looming, head coach Ryan Earnest was glad to see his team continue to improve, but knows the task that is in front of them.
“The biggest thing every year is to be playing your best football at the right time,” he said. “We got a lot we’ve still got to clean up, a lot still to work on, but I feel like we are headed in the right direction. We’re getting some guys healthy and also got some solid contributions from guys who stepped up over the last few weeks.
“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up with three really good football teams, but we aren’t worried about the three teams. We are worried about the one in front of us. West Jones has a great football program, and it is going to take us playing exceptionally well to win next week.”
This Friday’s big game wasn’t a distraction to the Golden Tornadoes against South Jones. Laurel quickly jumped out to a 21-0 lead with touchdown runs from Caden Arrington, Javonta Caldwell and Brayden Jordan and three John Gonzalez extra points.
A busted coverage on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Luke Griffin to Jy Cook was the Braves’ lone score of the night. However, running back Lane Brumley showed some tough running and piled up nearly 100 yards against Laurel’s defense.
Caldwell extended the lead with a 52-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. Arrington scored his second touchdown with a 13-yard run with 10:58 left to go in the third quarter, and his relief Brayden Jordan initiated the MHSAA running clock rule by putting Laurel up 42-7 with a 36-yard touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion.
Freshman running back Desmond Hosey added the final touchdown of the night with a 6-yard run and Gonzalez put on the finishing touch with his extra point.
The Golden Tornadoes will host West Jones Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. South Jones will hit a slightly easier stretch of its schedule after already facing Wayne County, West Jones, Hattiesburg and Laurel.
“We knew coming in it would take a perfect game,” Breland said. “I know as well as anybody how difficult it is to come Between the Bricks and get a win, but I am proud of how our guys competed. Now we have to go prepare and finish the rest of our season.”
The Braves travel to Natchez (2-6, 0-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
