Caden Arrington (6) hurdles SJ defensive back Dexter Simpson (Photo by Josh Beasley).JPG

Caden Arrington (6) hurdles SJ defensive back Dexter Simpson. (Photos by Josh Beasley)

 

Laurel runs wild in 49-7 victory over South Jones

Laurel right tackle Malachi Breland and SJ end RJ Ward battle during a pass play.JPG

Laurel right tackle Malachi Breland, left, and South Jones end RJ Ward battle during a pass play on Friday night. 

 
Laurel swarms SJ running back Lane Brumley (Photo by Josh Beasley).JPG

Laurel High defenders swarm South Jones running back Lane Brumley.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.