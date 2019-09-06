GOODMAN – It was a complete team effort for the 17th-ranked Jones College Bobcats here Thursday night at Ras Branch Stadium.
The Bobcats piled up 384 yards of total offense and limited Holmes to 185 yards en route to a 23-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
Jones improves to 1-1 on the year, while the Bulldogs fall to 0-2.
Sophomore linebacker Daylen Gill (Louisville), an Ole Miss commit, disrupted the Holmes’ ground attack all evening, picking up 13 tackles, 4 ½ tackles for loss and recovered a fumble. Freshman lineman Zach Causey (Madison Central) had five tackles with freshman defensive back Rakeim Ashford (Choctaw County), sophomore linebacker Rahem Shorter (Port Gibson), freshman linebacker DeLawrence Butler (Clinton), freshman linebacker Kenderian Dixon (Yazoo County) and sophomore lineman Chei Hill (Miami, Florida) getting four tackles each.
Shorter and Hill each had a quarterback sack. Kevon Cloyd (Columbia), Nataurean Watts (Petal) and Gill each recovered a fumble. Ashford, Hill and Qvaius Currie (Seminary) each forced a fumble.
Offensively, freshman running back Ladamian Webb (Opelika, Alabama) rushed 17 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and sophomore running back Kalyn Grandberry (Memphis, Tennessee) had 120 yards on 16 attempts as the Bobcats piled up 240 yards on the ground.
Freshman wide receiver Bud Tolbert (Water Valley) had three catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore wideout Manny Jones (Amory) had eight receptions for 80 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Fred Barnum (Warren Central) completed 17-off-22 passes for 144 yards and two scores.
Jones set the tone in the first quarter, driving 73 yards in nine plays on its second possession of the game for a touchdown. Webb scored on a 3-yard run to end the drive. Cristofer Thompson’s (Adams County Christian School) extra point made it 7-0 with 9:26 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats added to the lead after Watts recovered a muffed punt at the Holmes’ 18-yard line.
On the next play, Barnum connected with Tolbert for a touchdown. Thompson’s extra point made it 14-0 with 5:22 left in the first quarter.
Holmes cut the lead in half with an 80-yard, six-play march right before halftime. Terry Bryant scored from a yard out and Easton Curry added the conversion to make it 14-7 with 15 seconds to play in the second quarter.
The Bobcats began its first drive of the second half at the Holmes’ 31-yard line after a punt.
Webb ran 29 yards to the Bulldog 2-yard line to set up a first and goal. But the Bobcats could not punch it in and settled for a 20-yard field goal by Thompson to make it 17-7 with 10:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Jones put the game away with a time-consuming drive that took 9:26 off the clock in the final quarter.
Barnum connected with Tolbert on a fourth and goal play at the 4-yard line for the touchdown with 3:05 left to cap an impressive, 78-yard, 16-play march. The extra point attempt was blocked, but Jones led 23-7.
The Bobcats open MACJC South Division play vs. No. 14 Hinds at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the annual “Hall of Fame” game at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. The Eagles are 2-0 after a 19-17 victory over Mississippi Delta on Thursday. The game will air on www.JCJC.TV
, SuperTalk WLAU-FM, 99.3, and www.supertalkLaurel.com
with Luke Johnson and Chuck Robertson on the call.
Holmes hosts Mississippi Gulf Coast next week.
