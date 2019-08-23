The Jones College Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA preseason football poll.
The poll was released earlier this week.
Head coach Steve Buckley’s Bobcats went 10-2 in 2018 and won their second straight MACJC South Division crown. The Bobcats capped last season with a 27-7 victory over Eastern Arizona in the Mississippi Bowl. Jones was ranked No. 5 in the final poll of 2018.
The Bobcats open the season at Coahoma at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, followed by a 6:30 p.m. game at Holmes on Sept. 5. The home-opener will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 vs. Hinds. All Bobcat games will air on www.JCJC.TVand most games will air on SuperTalk WLAU-FM, 99.3.
Defending national champion East Mississippi is ranked No. 1, followed by Iowa Western and Garden City (Kansas).
Other MACJC teams in the poll are Northwest at No. 9, Mississippi Gulf Coast at No. 14 and Copiah-Lincoln at No. 17. Northeast, East Central, Holmes and Hinds are listed in the “Others Receiving Votes” category.
To view the complete poll, visit www.njcaa.org.
The excitement around the Bobcats will kick off on Tuesday with the annual “A Night with the Bobcats” at the walking plaza in front of the C.L. Neill Student Center on the Jones College campus.
There will be a meet-and-greet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with poster and pocket schedule give-a-ways for fans. Band and cheer posters will also be available. Youngsters will be able to get autographs on the posters and schedules. Games and other events will also be available for everyone.
Beginning at 7:30, members of the Bobcat soccer and football teams and the cheerleaders will be introduced. The Maroon Typhoon Marching Band and Touch of Gold dancers will perform.
The Jones College Maroon Typhoon Touch of Gold dancers and colorguard are working hard on their “dream” season. The halftime performance centers on the dream theme with songs such as Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” with more brass and woodwind instruments on the field compared to recent years.
Sophomore Touch of Gold captains, Riley Gavin and Holly James of Ellisville, realize with fewer dancers on the field, they will be more noticeable.
“We may have a smaller group, but we will continue the tradition of putting on a great show,” said Gavin. “We are hoping to make this an extra special season because this will probably be my last year of dance in college.”
Colorguard captains, Annabelle Bryant and Gina Dossett, both of Ellisville, and Lauryn Jemison of George County are also adjusting to a smaller group to work with this season. Twenty-four flags will be twirling under the direction of these experienced women.
“We’ve been together at South Jones for several years,” said Dossett. “We know what to expect from each other and we work well together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.