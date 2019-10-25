Everything fell into place for the 9th-rated Jones College Bobcats.
Jones put together a solid all-around game and defeated East Central Community College 35-13 Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
Shortly before the conclusion of the Bobcats' victory, top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast beat No. 6 Hinds, 31-21.
Those two outcomes clinched second place in the MACJC South Division for the Bobcats.
Jones ends regular season play at 7-2 overall, 5-1 in the division. MGCCC, ranked No. 1 nationally, is 9-0 and 6-0.
The Bobcats will now travel to face No. 2 Northwest on Nov. 2 in the opening round of the MACJC playoffs. The Rangers will be the top seed in the North, despite dropping a 22-21 decision to Itawamba on Thursday.
In the other semifinal game on Nov. 2, MGCCC will host either No. 17 East Mississippi or Itawamba. If the Lions defeat Northeast on Saturday, then they will be the No. 2 team out of the North. If Northeast upsets EMCC, Itawamba will be the No. 2 seed from the North and will travel to MGCCC.
The MACJC championship game will be Nov. 9.
The heroes were many for the Bobcats in the win over the Warriors.
Running back Ladamian Webb (Opelika, Ala.) was not scheduled to play because of an ankle injury. But running back Kalyn Grandberry (Memphis) was injured in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
Webb ended up with 102 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown — all in the second half. Grandberry had piled up 82 yards on 11 carries and two scores in the first half. Running back Malik Shelley (Vicksburg) rushed 14 times for 55 yards as the Bobcats piled up 268 yards on the ground.
Jones had 444 yards of total offense and 23 first downs, while ECCC had 260 yards and 11 first downs.
Quarterback Fred Barnum (Warren Central) was 12-of-22 for 129 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Bud Tolbert (Water Valley) had four catches for 52 yards and wide receiver Manny Jones (Amory) had five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown and also added a 33-yard punt return to set up another score.
