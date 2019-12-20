Today (Saturday)
1 p.m. ESPN — New Mexico Bowl, C. Michigan (7-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3)
1:30 p.m. CBSSN — Georgia Southern (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)
2:30 p.m. ABC — Boca Raton Bowl, Florida Atlantic (10-3) vs. SMU (10-2)
4:30 p.m. ESPN — Florida International (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5)
6:30 p.m. ABC — Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5)
8 p.m. ESPN — New Orleans Bowl, UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1)
Dec. 23
1:30 p.m. ESPN — Gasparilla Bowl, Marshall (8-4) vs. UCF (9-3)
Dec. 24
7 p.m. ESPN — Hawaii Bowl, BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5)
Dec. 26
3 p.m. ESPN — Independence Bowl, La. Tech (9-3) vs. Miami (6-6)
7 p.m. ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl, Pitt (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6)
Dec. 27
11 a.m. ESPN — Military Bowl, North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4)
2:20 p.m. ESPN — Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4)
5:45 p.m. ESPN — Texas Bowl, Texas A&M (7-5) vs. Oklahoma State (8-4)
7 p.m . FS1 — Holiday Bowl, Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4)
9:15 p.m. ESPN — Cheez-it Bowl, Washington State (6-6) vs. Air Force (10-2)
Dec. 28
11 a.m. ABC — Camping World Bowl, Iowa State (7-5) vs. Notre Dame (10-2)
3 p.m. ESPN — Peach Bowl, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1)
7 p.m. ESPN — Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0)
