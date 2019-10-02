Week 5 record: 7-3
Season record: 44-16
We’re entering the seventh week of the high school football season, but the most important part of the season has only just begun. All of our local teams are now in region play fighting for playoff positioning.
Picking winners gets a little more difficult when both teams really, really want the win; but I love a good challenge, so let’s roll.
It’d be difficult to argue that any of this week’s games are bigger than tonight's (Thursday) clash between Bay Springs and Taylorsville, a rematch of last year’s 2A South State title game.
This could be the Bulldogs’ best opportunity yet to finally earn a win over Ty Keyes, with freshman running back Ty Jones running through opponents like a hot knife through butter and a defense that has forced 16 turnovers through five games.
That being said, Keyes has been insanely good through his high school career during games following a loss, averaging 370 yards and four touchdowns in bounce-back wins over Scott Central (2019) and Bay Springs (2017).
With the game being played in Taylorsville, I can’t help but believe Keyes and the Tartars will come out highly motivated and earn their fourth straight victory over the Bulldogs.
Brad’s prediction: Taylorsville 35, Bay Springs 28.
Winners are in bold print:
Laurel vs Ole Brook
South Jones vs West Jones
NE Jones vs Richland
Stringer vs Resurrection
Wayne County vs PRC
Oak Grove vs Petal
Richton vs Wayne Academy
Heidelberg vs Enterprise
Sylva Bay vs Centreville Acad.
