Postseason football is finally upon us! Some, like Northeast Jones, Taylorsville, Heidelberg and Bay Springs, will begin their playoff campaigns this week, while others have one last opportunity to secure a ticket to the dance or improve their seeding. One of the most watched matchups in the state this Friday will be the Region 4-5A title game between the Wayne County War Eagles and the Picayune Maroon Tide.
Last year’s game at Picayune was one of the lowest moments in the history of War Eagles’ football, as they allowed 60 points to an opponent for the only time since the Wayne County School District was consolidated 30 years ago.
With the bitter taste of that loss still lingering, I expect the War Eagles to be highly motivated to make a statement on Friday night. I believe senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley to be one of the better all-around athletes in the Pine Belt, and this week he’ll have an opportunity to display that on a big stage.
I do expect the Maroon Tide to come out on top, but even in a losing effort, the War Eagles will remind everyone that they should not be taken lightly.
Prediction: Picayune 41,
Wayne County 36.
Winners are in bold print.
Laurel vs Jim Hill
Northeast Jones vs South Pike
South Jones vs Natchez
West Jones vs Wingfield
Bay Springs vs Scott Central
Heidelberg vs Philadelphia
Petal vs Terry
Richton vs Stringer
Taylorsville vs Union
