This week, I’m breaking down the one game I’ve most looked forward to this high school football season: Laurel at West Jones. There’s so much on the line in this game. The winner earns bragging rights over a rival, a championship belt for beating the other three teams in Jones County and, most importantly, the No. 1 spot in Region 3-5A. I honestly believe this game could go either way, but it’s time to break down what I expect to see on Friday.
Both coaches, WJ’s Scott Pierson and Laurel’s Todd Breland, seem to be totally within their elements right now, winning with teams that remind me a lot of others they’ve each had success with over the past couple decades. Breland has his versatile playmaker at quarterback and a group of explosive receivers who are a threat to score 40 points on any given week. Pierson has an experienced, poised signal-caller running an incredibly efficient offense and a defense that has forced more turnovers than any other in the region.
With so many playmakers on each side, I expect this to be a roller-coaster of a ballgame with big plays being made by both offenses and both defenses. In games like this, the key to winning is almost always taking care of the football and not beating yourself with penalties or turnovers. I saw the Mustangs win for this exact reason last month when they beat a solid Wayne County team by three touchdowns. Having seen that in person, along with knowing they’ll have home-field advantage, I can’t help but believe the Mustangs will find a way to win a nail-biter over LHS and stay undefeated.
Prediction: West Jones 24, Laurel 21.
Winners are in bold print:
Northeast Jones vs Quitman
South Jones vs Ole Brook
Bay Springs vs Mize
Stringer vs Leake County
Heidelberg vs. Puckett
Taylorsville vs Enterprise
Richton vs Lumberton
Petal vs Northwest Rankin
Wayne County vs Pascagoula
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.