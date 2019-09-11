Week 2 record: 7-3
Season record: 23-7
As we inch deeper into the season, a lot of our local teams are starting to grow more and more confident in catering to their own strengths and compensating for weaknesses. When that happens, they become harder to beat; and when that happens, this prediction game gets a whole lot tougher for me.
I've spent hours thinking about this week's matchups. There are so many games that could easily go either way, so my picks could go very well or very poorly. But I knew that when I agreed to do it, so let's get the party started, shall we?
Our matchup of the week is the heated “Wayne vs West” game, perhaps not the rivalry it once was, but still a game that always warrants attention from local fans. On one side, you have the War Eagles, who are confident following a double-overtime victory over Laurel. On the other, you have the Mustangs, whose clean 3-0 record is enough to make them equally confident about their chances.
Despite my preseason expectations, I convinced myself that Wayne County didn't have it in them to take down Laurel last week, and they proved me wrong. The War Eagles' defense made critical stops against a pretty potent offensive system.
Though I believe West Jones has as much potential as any team in Class 5A, they haven't really been tested so far this fall. With that being the case, I'm inclined to believe that an already-proven War Eagles defense will make at least one game-altering play that could become the biggest deciding factor of the night. If I'm wrong, I'll confess my sins and move on to Week 5,
Prediction: Wayne County 20, West Jones 17
Winners are in bold print:
Laurel vs Petal
NE Jones vs South Jones
Bay Springs vs Raleigh
Taylorsville vs Seminary
Stringer vs Lumberton
Heidelberg vs Newton
Sylva-Bay vs Winston Academy
Wayne Acad. vs Newton Acad.
