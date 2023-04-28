In the middle of a spring night in 2005, Michael and Katye Howard were told to say their goodbyes to their 1-week-old baby girl.
Born with an undetected congenital heart defect, Abby had been rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center, clinging to life. Dr. James Holston met the family and immediately went to work. He ordered an air ambulance to take Abby to University Medical Center in Jackson for open-heart surgery. He also saved her life.
“If not for him (Holston), she probably would not have made it,” Michael Howard said. “Her condition was not very common at the time, but he knew just what to do and what medications to give” to stabilize the newborn for the helicopter flight to Jackson.
After a successful eight-hour surgery and one month in the pediatric ICU, Abby Howard survived. But that was only the beginning of her challenges.
“At that point, we had a healthy baby, and anything else would be an extra blessing,” Katye Howard said.
This week, Abby and her parents are planning her upcoming high school graduation from South Jones High School. She is also wrapping up a great career in both soccer and tennis. She credits her family, her faith and her love of sports with giving her the ability to be an overcomer. And there has been a lot to overcome.
Her first 18 years have included two open-heart surgeries, a lung sequestration surgery, major scoliosis surgery, eight heart catheterizations, a torn ACL and a broken ankle. And not once during these seemingly endless trials did she even consider hanging up her cleats.
“There was not a time that I thought she wouldn’t come back,” said Acie Hamilton, her soccer coach at South Jones and a longtime friend.
“Abby is the type of person I want to be around all the time,” she added.
When many would have given up playing sports, Abby Howard pressed on.
“She was determined and wanted to play, and had a drive to do things,” her father said. “Her doctor told us that playing sports would be good for her, good for her heart.”
That doctor is world-renowned pediatric cardiologist Dr. Makram Ebeid at the University Medical Center in Jackson.
“Mississippi is lucky to have him,” Michael Howard said.
Abby and her parents have been making the journey to Jackson for appointments with Dr. Ebeid every three to six months for the past 17 years. Michael and Katye Howard credit him as a true blessing to them and a caring friend. Abby’s last heart catheterization was just this past July.
Katye Howard feels that they have an opportunity from their daughter’s life experiences. In fact, many parents whose children are dealing with heart conditions have reached out to the Howard family for advice and support. And the Howards feel it is a calling for them to comfort and encourage others.
“Once you go through something (like this) and you face the trial, God gives you a gift that you can share,” Katye Howard said. “(Abby) is a true miracle.”
And yet the trials for Abby did not end there.
In the summer of 2019, before her ninth-grade year was to begin, Abby was diagnosed with scoliosis and was told that she would again need surgery. Her sister Anna Kate was previously diagnosed with this same condition and went through surgery for it a few years before.
During the grueling surgery, Abby had two rods and 18 screws placed in her back. She still carries these inside of her to this day.
The spinal curvature was so significant that, once straightened, Abby reached new heights — literally.
“I grew two and a half inches in one day,” she said with a grin.
Doctors forecasted an eight- to 12-month recovery period for her … but, then again, this is Abby Howard. She had other ideas.
She made yet another remarkable recovery and returned to her soccer team in less than five months, even scoring a goal for South Jones in her first game back. Bouncing back was nothing new for the resilient and determined Abby at this point in her life.
“Everybody goes through things; some you never even hear about,” Abby said. “It’s a part of life that God had me to go through and overcome.”
The lesson?
“Never give up when you go through bad things … persevere and just keep pushing,” she said. “Plus, I healed faster than my sister did … my goal was to beat her in recovery!”
Her 10th-grade year followed and brought additional trials and challenges, including a broken ankle at the beginning of the school year and a torn ACL in her knee toward the end of the year.
Her loyalty was evident to her teammates through it all, as she often came to practices and games while on crutches to offer her support. The entire team was witness to an example of determination and persistence.
“Seeing Abby overcome the things that happened to her gave them motivation,” Hamilton said. “Her perseverance and them seeing it every day helped them to overcome what they were facing.”
They didn’t take it easy on her, either, when she was healthy, even though the rods in her back make her balance tricky at times. That would have been an insult to the girl who doesn’t give up.
And through it all, her teammates weren’t the only ones who benefitted from her example of perseverance.
“I learned a lot from her,” her father said. “She taught us how to improve ourselves. She shows that, no matter what adversity life throws at you, that if you want to do something, you can persevere.”
No doubt her life lessons have molded and shaped her to be able to face whatever challenges come her way.
“I think she is pretty and smart, too,” Michael Howard added.
So, what is next for the unsinkable Abby Howard?
This fall, she will enroll at Mississippi State University to pursue a dual major in business administration and industrial engineering. One could see her as a great coach one day, but her focus is to become a mechanical engineer.
“Abby is going to be a boss one day,” Hamilton predicted.
No one who knows Abby Howard doubts that.
